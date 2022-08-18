|Video Interview: Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco Discuss Their New Netflix Film ‘Day Shift’|Protect Yourself From Monkeypox With These Tips from Celebrated Surgeon, Dr. Leslie R. Matthews|Ellia Green Becomes the First Olympian to Come Out as a Transgender Man|LeBron James Agrees to a Two-Year, $97.1 Million Extension With the Los Angeles Lakers|Ava DuVernay Reflects on the Lasting Impact and Rich Legacy of ‘Queen Sugar’|John Hopkins Professor Who Teaches About Redlining Sues Appraisal and Loan Company for Housing Discrimination|EBONY Rundown: R.Kelly’s Second Federal Trial Begins, Rick Ross Fined For Violating Labor Laws, And More|U.S. Jesuit Priests Have Fallen Behind on Raising $100 Million For Slavery Reparations|20+ Black-Owned Businesses to Support During Your Next Martha’s Vineyard Trip|Serena Williams Defeated in Round 1 of Western & Southern Open

Video Interview: Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco Discuss Their New Netflix Film ‘Day Shift’

Image: Omar Vega/Getty Images for Netflix
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

From action flicks to comedy to music, Jamie Foxx is a versatile star that can do it all. And apparently, he can slay vampires like the best of them, too. In his new film Day Shift, Foxx stars as Bud Jablonski, a working dad who just wants to do right by his family. After being given one more shot to make good with his vampire hunting union, he embarks on a wily quest alongside his co-star Dave Franco to hit the jackpot and takedown some of the baddest bloodsuckers of them all. Meagan Good and Snoop Dogg also star in the film.

Foxx and Franco sat down with EBONY Correspondent Jenn Rodriguez to talk about their new sci-fi Netflix film and their experience working together.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.