Video Interview: Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco Discuss Their New Netflix Film ‘Day Shift’

From action flicks to comedy to music, Jamie Foxx is a versatile star that can do it all. And apparently, he can slay vampires like the best of them, too. In his new film Day Shift, Foxx stars as Bud Jablonski, a working dad who just wants to do right by his family. After being given one more shot to make good with his vampire hunting union, he embarks on a wily quest alongside his co-star Dave Franco to hit the jackpot and takedown some of the baddest bloodsuckers of them all. Meagan Good and Snoop Dogg also star in the film.

Foxx and Franco sat down with EBONY Correspondent Jenn Rodriguez to talk about their new sci-fi Netflix film and their experience working together.