Video Interview: Kandi Burruss on Her New Spin-off ‘Kandi & The Gang’

Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images
One of our favorite Georgia peaches Kandi Burruss is showing off her hustle once more with her latest Bravo Network spin-off Kandi & The Gang. The singer, songwriter and entrepreneur sat down with EBONY Correspondent Jenn Rodriguez to talk about the new show and the importance of keeping it in the family. The Grammy award-winning artist also spilled about the creation of her family’s restaurant Old Lady Gang, building a legacy through family ties and working with family on air and behind the scenes.

Check out the full interview below:

