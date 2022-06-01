Video Interview: Yolanda Adams Talks About Her New Series ‘Kingdom Business’

Gospel music luminary Yolanda Adams is a staple voice in many Black households. Her powerful voice has been a source of both uplift and joy during challenging moments through her words of encouragement and victory. However, her new role as Denita Jordan on BET+’s new series Kingdom Business, which is executive produced by Kirk Franklin, is an extreme departure from the the inspirational figure we know her to be.

EBONY’s Assistant Editor Savannah M. Taylor sat down with Adams to chat about her role on the new series, her longevity in the music business and the ups and downs within the Black church.

Kingdom Business is available to stream now on BET+. To check out the full video with Yolanda Adams, watch the video below: