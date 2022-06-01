|Getting to Know Tulsa—Black Wall Street and Beyond|The Non-Profit Greenwood Rising Is Reclaiming the Narrative of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre|Video Interview: Yolanda Adams Talks About Her New Series ‘Kingdom Business’|Megan Thee Stallion Becomes a ‘Hot Girl Coach’ With Motivating Workouts for Nike Training Apps|9 Father’s Day Gifts for the Fashionable Dad|Chambord Partners With “Queer Eye” Host Karamo Brown in Celebration of Pride Month|Voting Rights Groups Refuse to Get Comfortable After Georgia’s Record Primary Turnout|NACA Aims to Increase Home Ownership with New York City Event|Affordable Housing Shortage in Newark, NJ Underscores Alarming Investor Trend|Legends of Hip Hop and R&B Discuss ‘Biography: Bobby Brown’ and ‘Origins of Hip-Hop’

Video Interview: Yolanda Adams Talks About Her New Series ‘Kingdom Business’

Image: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images
Gospel music luminary Yolanda Adams is a staple voice in many Black households. Her powerful voice has been a source of both uplift and joy during challenging moments through her words of encouragement and victory. However, her new role as Denita Jordan on BET+’s new series Kingdom Business, which is executive produced by Kirk Franklin, is an extreme departure from the the inspirational figure we know her to be.

EBONY’s Assistant Editor Savannah M. Taylor sat down with Adams to chat about her role on the new series, her longevity in the music business and the ups and downs within the Black church.

Kingdom Business is available to stream now on BET+. To check out the full video with Yolanda Adams, watch the video below:

