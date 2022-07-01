Vince Staples Lands Starring Role in Showtime’s ‘The Wood’

Vince Staples has landed the starring role in the pilot of the upcoming Showtime comedy The Wood, based on the classic 1999 film, reports Variety.

Staples, who stars as Jamal, joins a main cast that includes Xavier Mills, Karen Obilom, Melvin Gregg and Essence Renae.

According to a brief description of the pilot, “Jamal, an aspiring photographer from Ladera Heights, is cut off by his upper-class family when he decidesto follow his own path instead of going to historic Morehouse College.”

Richard T. Jones and Tamala Jones, who starred in the original film, are set to return to their roles as Slim and Tanya.

Rick Famuyiwa, who directed the film, will also direct and executive produce the pilot along with Justin Hillian who wrote the script.

The series marks Staples’ second project with Famuyiwa, following his 2015 feature film Dope.

Currently, the pilot is in production in Inglewood.