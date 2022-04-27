|A Tribute to the New York Legend DJ Kay Slay|Target’s DE&I Efforts Go Beyond Pledges to Create Measurable Results|Tax Expert Shares How Bookkeeping Can Make or Break Small Business Success|‘New American Majority’ Poised to Influence Outcome of 2022 Midterms|The Dark Side of NBA Player Empowerment|Viola Davis Joins Keisha Lance Bottoms in Virtual Conversation About New Memoir ‘Finding Me’|New Study Reveals That Harvard University’s Leadership and Staff Enslaved At Least 70 People|President Biden Grants Clemency to 78 Individuals|A Guide to Black Home Ownership and Tips For First-Time Buyers|Sibling Co-Authors Fred and Courtney Whitaker Encourage Black Kids to Travel With Book Series

Viola Davis Joins Keisha Lance Bottoms in Virtual Conversation About New Memoir ‘Finding Me’

viola-davis-111521
Image: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images.
Viola Davis has an artistic gift that has blessed audiences for almost two decades. There is no role she cannot play, embodying total fierceness while leaving a memorable, lasting impression. With an arsenal of characters that is unmatched, Davis has secured her place as one of Hollywood’s most beloved figures.

Now, given her great success, she has decided to embark on one of her greatest projects– telling her own life’s story. Under the EBONY Publishing imprint in partnership with HarperOne, Viola Davis is releasing her personal memoir “Finding Me,” which is already a top pick for Oprah’s Book List. The book navigates the childhood experiences which shaped Viola’s perceptions about life and herself. Within, she introduces various topics that many shy away from such as colorism, mental health and self-esteem. Detailing her journey to healing the hidden wounds of her past, Davis’ courageously places her vulnerability on the table in hopes that it impacts the lives of others.

To commemorate the memoir’s release, Viola Davis joined Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in conversation, virtually, on April 26th, 2022. This event was co-hosted in conjunction with HarperOne, EBONY Publishing, Girls Write Now and Jack and Jill of America Inc.

The virtual event kicked off Davis’ book tour in. which she holds space for real dialogue about her life as told within “Finding Me.”

Tickets to attend stops on the tour are being sold exclusively through Black-owned bookstores— Brain Lair Bookstore, Café Con Libros, Dock Bookshop, Kindred Stories, Loyalty Bookstores, Mahogany Books, Malik Books, Onyx Bookstore, Sankofa, Solid State Books, Source Booksellers. If you are interested in learning more about the memoir or where to purchase tickets, visit HarperCollins.com

