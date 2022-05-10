|Nike’s New Podcast ‘No Off-Season’ Aims To Destigmatize Mental Health Conversations Amongst Athletes|Young Thug and Gunna Charged in 56-Count Indictment|How to Keep Financial Troubles from Ruining Your Relationship|Viola Davis Will Receive Kering’s Women in Motion Award at Cannes Film Festival|Anthony Anderson Receives His BFA From Howard University|Forest Whitaker to Receive Honorary Palme D’Or at Cannes Film Festival|EBONY Rundown: Tesla, Amazon and Citi to Cover Costs for Out-of-State Medical Procedures Including Abortion, and More|Keisha Lance Bottoms Reflects on Writing EBONY’s May Cover Story on Viola Davis|Try These Virtual Mental Health Platforms for On-Demand Support|Angela Bassett Receives Honorary Doctorate From Old Dominion University

Viola Davis Will Receive Kering’s Women in Motion Award at Cannes Film Festival

viola-davis-51022
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Academy Award-winning actor and EBONY’s May 2022 cover star Viola Davis will become the first Black woman to receive the Women In Motion Award bestowed by Kering Group and the Cannes Film Festival, Variety reports.

Davis will be presented with the award during the official Women In Motion dinner in Cannes on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

The award’s organizers lauded Davis for her acting roles and her commitment to the rights of women and minorities. They described her as “one of the most influential American actresses and producers of her time.”

“Her talent, hard work, choice of roles and the way she interprets them have earned her the very highest recognitions in the film industry,” they added.

They also noted that Davis is one of the few Hollywood personalities to have won a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, four SAG Awards, and what Hollywood calls the Triple Crown of Acting: two Tony Awards, an Oscar and an Emmy, for her roles in the plays King Hedley II, in Fences and in its film adaptation, and in the TV series How to Get Away with Murder.

Currently, Davis is starring in the Showtime series The First Lady, where she plays Michelle Obama. Also, she recently published her autobiography Finding Me, which has quickly become a New York Times bestseller.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.