Viola Davis Will Receive Kering’s Women in Motion Award at Cannes Film Festival

Academy Award-winning actor and EBONY’s May 2022 cover star Viola Davis will become the first Black woman to receive the Women In Motion Award bestowed by Kering Group and the Cannes Film Festival, Variety reports.

Davis will be presented with the award during the official Women In Motion dinner in Cannes on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

The award’s organizers lauded Davis for her acting roles and her commitment to the rights of women and minorities. They described her as “one of the most influential American actresses and producers of her time.”

“Her talent, hard work, choice of roles and the way she interprets them have earned her the very highest recognitions in the film industry,” they added.

They also noted that Davis is one of the few Hollywood personalities to have won a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, four SAG Awards, and what Hollywood calls the Triple Crown of Acting: two Tony Awards, an Oscar and an Emmy, for her roles in the plays King Hedley II, in Fences and in its film adaptation, and in the TV series How to Get Away with Murder.

Currently, Davis is starring in the Showtime series The First Lady, where she plays Michelle Obama. Also, she recently published her autobiography Finding Me, which has quickly become a New York Times bestseller.