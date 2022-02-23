Wendy Williams Responds to Her Show Being Cancelled

Wendy Williams has reportedly spoken out against claims that she has condoned the cancellation of the Wendy Williams Show after 13 seasons.

Yesterday, we reported that her representative Howard Bragman shared confirmation on William’s behalf in response to news about her show ending with this season. The statement included, “…She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time…She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television—you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s the ‘Maybe Wendy Show.’”

As the latest installment of Wendy Williams’ mystery news continued to develop, it appears that the plot has indeed thickened.

Last week, a new page under the name of TheRealWendyWilliamsOnline, which differs from the additional Instagram accounts operated under Wendy’s name, posted updates from Williams herself about her health and her whereabouts. Following Tuesday’s news of her departure from the show along with its cancellation, the following message was uploaded to the account’s Instagram story with prayer hands and sparkle emojis:

“Mr. Bragman although I appreciate your concerns and respect you immensely I have not authorized you to make any statements on my behalf regarding my current status with Debmar Mercury. Again thanks for your continuing concern and support.”

Also on the newly created account is a video of Williams speaking to fans about her health condition amidst rumors of her worsening condition due to her prolonged hiatus.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Howard Bragman stated that he is “honestly convinced of the source of that social media post.” He continued, “When my old friend Wendy FaceTimes me personally and we alone have a chance to discuss recent events, together we can figure out the best path forward.”