Whoopi Goldberg Discusses New Movie ‘Luck’

whoopi-goldberg-luck-72722
Whoopi Goldberg and her animated character from Apple TV+'s new film "Luck." Image: courtesy of Apple TV+
In Apple TV+’s newest film Luck, audiences are transported to the places where all of the good luck—and bad luck— happens. The storyline revolves around Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world, who stumbles upon the land of luck and her quest to try to bring some of its good fortune back home.

Actress, comedian and talk show host Whoopi Goldberg sat down with EBONY correspondent Jenn Rodriguez to discuss her excitement about being a part of the film and the meaningful conversations we can derive from its premise.

“I get to play a leprechaun that’s brown, which I really love, because it recognizes that all mythology is worldwide.”

To catch the interview, check out the video below:

Luck will premiere on Apple TV+ on August 5, 2022.

