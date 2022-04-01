Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to Break Silence on ‘Red Table Talk’

After an eventful week, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith will reportedly break their silence during an episode of Red Table Talk, as reported by The U.S. Sun.

Sources close to the situation say that after discussing how to address the incident internally, they will potentially record an episode this week to give their side of the story.

The couple have been embroiled in an ongoing controversy ever since Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars after telling a joke about Pinkett Smith’s hair.

On Monday, Smith apologized to the Academy, those in attendance, and to Rock.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” he said.” My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” he continued. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

In his first stand-up performance since the incident, Rock addressed the Boston audience who were anticipating how he would respond to the controversy.

“How was your weekend?” he began the show. “I don’t have a bunch of shit about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point, I’ll talk about that s—. And it will be serious and funny.”

As EBONY previously reported, the Academy announced that it had launched an investigation into Will Smith’s actions following the altercation.

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct, and California law,” the Academy wrote in a statement sent to EBONY.

According to the Academy, a breach of conduct constitutes, “Physical contact that is uninvited and, in the situation, inappropriate and unwelcome, or coercive sexual attention” as well as “Intimidation, stalking, abusive or threatening behavior, or bullying.”