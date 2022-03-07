|5 Pro Tips to Revive Your Fitness Routine|Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan Set to Star and Produce ‘I Am Legend’ Sequel|WNBA Star Brittney Griner Has Been Detained in Russia|Johnny Brown, Who Played Nathan Bookman on ‘Good Times,’ Passes Away at 84|These CBD Brands Will Help You Feel Your Best|Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and Lena Waithe to Release ‘Gifted & Black’ Documentary Inspired by Verzuz|Autherine Lucy Foster, the First Black Student to Enroll at the University of Alabama, Has Passed Away at 92|EBONY Rundown: Serena Williams Calls Out The New York Times, Black Community Experienced Overdose Mortality Surge During the Pandemic, and More|Suspect Pleads Guilty to Fatal Shooting of Jacqueline Avant, Wife of Clarence Avant|5 Black Women Named to Time’s 2022 Women of the Year List

Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan Set to Star and Produce ‘I Am Legend’ Sequel

Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.

Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan are joining forces to star and produce the sequel to I Am Legend, Deadline reports.

Jordan will be producing the sequel along with Elizabeth Raposo via their Outlier Society. Smith will produce for his Westbrook Studios with Jon Mone. Westbrook’s Ryan Shimazaki will oversee on behalf of Westbrook.  James Lassiter is set to executive produce the long-awaited sequel.

Oscar-winner Akiva Goldsman, who penned the adaptation to Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel for the original 2007 movie, will return to write the screenplay and produce as well. Upon its initial release, the film grossed $585 million worldwide.

In a previous interview, Smith spoke about his fondness for the film

“I’m obsessed with trying to put small character dramas into the middle of blockbuster packages.… The most successful I’ve ever been with that concept is I Am Legend,” Smith told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015. “I Am Legend easily could’ve been a stage play, right? You know, a one-man show, a dude with a dog—you generally would think you need a little bit more than that for a blockbuster, but to date, that’s my biggest opening and my second-biggest film.”

Last month, Smith won an NAACP Image Award and a SAG Award for his starring role in King Richard, Jordan is slated to star and direct Creed III.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.