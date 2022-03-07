Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan Set to Star and Produce ‘I Am Legend’ Sequel

Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan are joining forces to star and produce the sequel to I Am Legend, Deadline reports.

Jordan will be producing the sequel along with Elizabeth Raposo via their Outlier Society. Smith will produce for his Westbrook Studios with Jon Mone. Westbrook’s Ryan Shimazaki will oversee on behalf of Westbrook. James Lassiter is set to executive produce the long-awaited sequel.

Oscar-winner Akiva Goldsman, who penned the adaptation to Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel for the original 2007 movie, will return to write the screenplay and produce as well. Upon its initial release, the film grossed $585 million worldwide.

In a previous interview, Smith spoke about his fondness for the film

“I’m obsessed with trying to put small character dramas into the middle of blockbuster packages.… The most successful I’ve ever been with that concept is I Am Legend,” Smith told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015. “I Am Legend easily could’ve been a stage play, right? You know, a one-man show, a dude with a dog—you generally would think you need a little bit more than that for a blockbuster, but to date, that’s my biggest opening and my second-biggest film.”

Last month, Smith won an NAACP Image Award and a SAG Award for his starring role in King Richard, Jordan is slated to star and direct Creed III.