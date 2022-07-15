|Man Who Assaulted Olympian Kim Glass Charged, Researchers to Accept DNA From Possible Tulsa Race Massacre Descendants, And More|Rapper Tierra Whack and Piercing Pagoda Just Launched a Capsule Jewelry Collection|Teva’s Coco and Breezy Accessories Collab Is a Study in Cool Sunny Vibes|National Museum of African American History and Culture Is Hosting a Block Party Celebrating Hip Hop and Rap|William ‘Poogie’ Hart, Lead Singer of the Delfonics, Passes Away at 77|3 Major Health Benefits of Laughter|‘Black Is Beautiful’ NFT Project to Benefit HBCUs|Killer Mike and Cadillac Team Up for ‘Black Future’ Campaign, Celebrating the Impact of Black Creatives|Give Your Baby the Healthiest Start Possible With These Non-Toxic Strollers, Car Seats, and Cribs|5 Must-Read Autobiographies by Black Comedians

William ‘Poogie’ Hart, Lead Singer of the Delfonics, Passes Away at 77

William-boggie-hart
Singer William Hart of the Delfonics pose for a portrait session on 126th St. behind the Apollo Theatre on October 15, 1968 in New York, New York. Image: Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Image.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

William “Poogie” Hart, founder and lead singer of the Delfonics has passed away, reports Soul Tracks. He was 77 years old.

With Hart’s soaring falsetto and impeccable songwriting, the Delfonics became one of the premier vocal groups of the late 1960s and 1970s. 

Along with his brother Wilbert Hart and schoolmate Randy Cain, he founded the Delfonics in the early 60s and they quickly became a force to be reckoned with on the Philadelphia Music scene. They signed with local Cameo-Parkway Records and released a number of singles on that label and on small MoonShot Records, but without much success.

The fortunes of the group would soon change after becoming one of the early acts to work with up-and-coming producer/arranger Thom Bell. One of their first collaborations “La La Means I Love You,” peaked in the top 5 of Pop and Soul charts in 1968. Featuring Hart’s signature falsetto voice, “La La Means I Love You,” became an instant classic and an R&B/soul standard.

Over the next few years, other hits followed including “Ready Or Not Here I Come,” “Break Your Promise,” “You Got Yours And I’ll Get Mine,” “Hey Love,” and their other top ten Pop hit, the iconic “Didn’t (I Blow Your Mind This Time),” which won the 1970 Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance. Cain left the group in 1971 and was replaced by Major Harris who would go on record a #1 solo hit with “Love Won’t Let Me Wait.”

Eventually, the group split up with the Hart brothers each touring with a version of the Delfonics for the rest of their careers. In total, the Delfonics had twelve top-20 hits on Billboard’s R&B/Soul Single Chart. 

As a solo artist William Hart teamed with Harris and former Futures member Frank Washington (later the lead singer for the Spinners on the album Forever New in 1999.

hart was a pioneer in what would later become TSOP (The Sound of Philadelphia). Until his last days, Hart toured across the country as a solo artist and with his version of the Delfonics. 

We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of William “Poogie” Hart.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.