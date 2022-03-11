|Woman to Woman: Beauty From Within|How a Former Miss USA Became One of the Few Female, Black Winemakers in the Country|Samuel L. Jackson Gets a New Lease on Life in ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’|DMX’s Son Exodus Has Stage Three Kidney Disease|Tiger Woods Inducted Into the World Golf Hall of Fame|The Block Is Hot: Paris Fashion Week Edition|Woman of The Day: From Prison to Personal Trainer, Syretta Wright Transformed Her Life Through Fitness|Black Female Trailblazers: Dr. Matshidiso Moeti Is the First Woman to Lead the World Health Organization in Africa|Jussie Smollett Sentenced to 150 Days in Jail for Hate Crime Hoax|The Fashion Fair Documentary ‘The Beauty of Blackness’ Highlights the Richness and Innate Elegance of Our Skin

Woman to Woman: Beauty From Within

Alicia Keys behind the scenes in her EBONY 2016 cover shoot.

In honor of Women’s History Month, EBONY is highlighting dynamic Black women through the lens of our new archival series, Woman to Woman. In this first episode, we hear from 15-time Grammy award-winning singer- songwriter Alicia Keys, who is also the founder of her own holistic skincare line Keys Soulcare, and the brilliant multiple award-winning actress and producer Viola Davis, who is one of L’Oréal Paris’ global brand ambassadors. Both women share their experiences with coming to terms with their respective inner and outer beauty and what those revelations mean to them.

“Beauty is inside, emanates from within. Beauty is individual and all your own. Beauty is when you are able to be yourself and able to be free,” shared Keys. The songstress has been vocal about her stance on embracing inner beauty at all costs. She doesn’t give into the flawless outward trope. Rather, she allows herself to shine by highlighting her inner radiance instead.

Often, Black women are judged against a different set of standards, explained Davis. “A lot of times I think we aren’t normalized… Either we represent a social idea, a statement, we are a metaphor… never are we recognized for just being people.” In spite of societal pressures, the stunning star has epitomized what it means to be a powerful Black woman, who is unapologetically comfortable in her own skin.

Catch each episode of the series on EBONY.com each Friday. To view the first segment, take a peek below:

