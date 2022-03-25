|‘King Richard’ Star and Oscar Nominee Aunjanue Ellis on Making Black Women Feel Seen and Heard|Will Packer Is Ready for His Oscar Close-Up|Woman to Woman: The Strength of a Mother|The WNBA’s Documentary Film ‘We Are the W’ Is Filled With Stories Worth Repeating|The Block Is Hot: The Best Spring Looks of the Week|EBONY Rundown: Hampton University Offers Free Tuition, Room, and Board to Students in Ukraine, 5 Pittsburgh Cops Fired in Connection to Deadly Tasing Incident, and More|These 8 Natural Remedies Will Enhance Your Sleep Quality|Jamaica is Seeking Reparations From the United Kingdom|Supreme Court Rejects New Legislative Map for Wisconsin That Would Have Created a New Black Voting District|Telfar is Surprising Us With a New Mystery Collaboration This Friday

Woman to Woman: The Strength of a Mother

porch-williams-and-daughter-pilar
Porsha Williams and her daughter Pilar, who is featured in this week's Woman to Woman to Woman episode. Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images.
In honor of Women’s History Month, EBONY is highlighting dynamic Black women through the lens of our new archival series, Woman to Woman. In the third episode, we hear reflections of how being a mother, or being mothered, is a lesson in self-acceptance and grace.

If you’ve scrolled through relatively new mom Porsha Williams’s Instagram feed, you’d think that she has the motherhood game on lock. However, in the video below, she shares how she’s had to learn to be patient with herself as she heals following the birth of her daughter Pilar. She also shares how sensitive she was to external comments and critiques during her first stages of motherhood journey.

For many of us, our first portrayals of strength and fortitude is from our own moms. In the clip below, we hear from one of the greatest athletes of all time, Serena Williams, as she shares the exceptional example her own mother set for her.

Outside of our maternal figures, there are also women who come into our lives that shape our existence and help us along the way. Singer and actress Estelle reflects on how her mom as well as the other Black women around her have played a significant role in her life. It was their guidance that strongly influenced who she is today.

Catch each episode of the series on EBONY.com each Friday. Check out the third installment below:

