Video: Yara Shahidi and ‘Grown-Ish’ Co-Stars Dish on What’s Next

Yara Shahidi’s black-ish spinoff grown-ish as we have known it over the last four seasons is no more. Sadly, senior year is too real. With the announcement of Marcus Scribner, who plays Zoey’s younger brother Marcus on black-ish, enrolling in Cal U next season, who knows how it will all shake out? What is certain is that this chapter brought new and old complications to the fore for our girl Zoey. EBONY correspondent Ronda Racha Penrice caught up with the grown-ish crew and inquired about Zoey’s complicated love life, the importance of grown-ish giving men of color a space to deal with their mental health, as well as Yara Shahidi’s reflection on black-ish ending. Yep, it’s the end of an era, but not necessarily the end of the fun!