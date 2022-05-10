Young Thug and Gunna Charged in 56-Count Indictment

Young Thug and Gunna along with 28 people associated with Young Slime Life (YSL) have been charged in a 56-count indictment on Monday, ABC News reports.

According to the report, Young Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, was arrested following a raid at his home. He is currently being held at Fulton County Jail and is being charged with ”conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and participation in criminal street gang activity.” The conspiracy charge is in connection to an alleged incident that occurred back on January 24, 2013, while the gang charge stems from an alleged offense from May 12, 2018.

“Jeffery Williams, an Atlanta-based hip-hop artist, made YSL a well-known name by referring to it in his songs and on social media,” according to the indictment.

Referencing the lyrics of hip hop artists in alleged criminal charges is not a new practice and a law was introduced in the New York Senate that “limits the admissibility of evidence of a defendant’s creative or artistic expression against such defendant in a criminal proceeding.”

Brian Steel, Young Thug’s attorney maintains that his client is innocent of all charges.

“Mr. Williams has committed no violation of law, whatsoever. We will fight this case ethically, legally and zealously. Mr. Williams will be cleared,” he said in a statement.

Gunna, whose birth name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, has reportedly been charged with one count of conspiring to violate RICO. It is unknown if he has been arrested.

Additionally, Thug is accused of renting a car that was used in the 2015 murder of Donovan Thomas. Christian “Big Bhris” Eppinger, who was also named in the 56-count indictment, was arrested earlier this year for allegedly shooting an Atlanta police officer. According to the report, prosecutors claim that Eppinger and Antonio Sumlin sought permission from Thug to kill YFN Lucci. YFN was reportedly stabbed while serving time at Fulton County Jail in February 2022.

Jimmy Winfrey, who’s also known as Peewee Roscoe, was also named in the indictment; he was charged in the 2015 shooting of Lil Wayne’s bus.

Other charges listed in the indictment include attempted murder, theft, and more.

Young Thug is set to make his first public court appearance today.