Dionne Warwick, A Tribe Called Quest, and Lionel Richie Among 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation has announced that A Tribe Called Quest, Fela Kuti, Lionel Richie, and Dionne Warwick are among the 2022 nominees.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture”, said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

To be eligible for nomination, “an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.” Seven out of 17 of the nominees made the final ballot for the first time.

The inductees will be announced in May 2022 and the Induction Ceremony will take place this fall.

Fans can vote for the artists they’d like to see in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.