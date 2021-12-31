|Trey Songz Is Being Sued for Allegedly Assaulting a Woman in a Miami Night Club|10 of the Best and Blackest Celebrity Moments of 2021|3 Best Looks for Going Out on New Year’s Eve|The Block is Hot: 10 Best Dressed Men of the Last Week of 2021|EBONY Rundown: CDC Advises Against Cruise Travel—Regardless of Vaccination Status, and More|3 Celebrity Glam Ideas to Inspire Your At-Home New Year’s Eve Look|Cardi B and Reebok Are Back With Another Drop Just in Time for the New Year|Tony Winner Adrienne Warren Speaks on Bringing Life to Mamie Till-Mobley in ‘Women of the Movement’|Kenan Thompson Production and Talent Company Set to Produce First Project With Mike Tyson|Video: How a Celebrity Tailor Is Redefining Luxury Athleisure

10 of the Best and Blackest Celebrity Moments of 2021

Actor LeVar Burton. Image: Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize .
  • What even happened this year? The answer—so much.

2021 has brought its ups and downs but above all, we kept it unapologetically Black. There has been a lot of trials that our community has had to overcome from battling the COVID-19 pandemic and losing important leaders. However, there have also been some very lighthearted moments that kept us laughing and pushing forward.

Here are ten of of the best Blackest moments of the year.

The Culture Championed LeVar Burton to Host Jeopardy

Although he was able to guest host the iconic trivia show, the powers-that-be ultimately failed to come through on this. However, he will be hosting the Scripps National Spelling Bee in June 2022. Can you spell excited?

Megan Markle and Prince Harry talk with Oprah Winfrey in an Exclusive Sitdown

The couple shared their experience about being in the Royal Family following their departure from the U.K. after stepping back from their Duke and Duchess titles this year.

In this handout image provided by Harpo Productions and released on March 5, 2021, Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on A CBS Primetime Special premiering on CBS on March 7, 2021. (Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)
Image: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya Wins an Oscar Award for Portrayal of Fred Hampton

The actor for Judas and the Black Messiah won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his masterful work in the film, which tells the story of the FBI’s plan and execution of the assassination of 21 year old activist Fred Hampton. Tiara Thomas, H.E.R., and Dernst Emile II also won an Oscar for Best Original Song for “Fight For You” for the film.

Daniel Kaluuya backstage with the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role during the 93rd Annual Academy Awards. Image: Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S./Getty Images

Miss USA 2021 Was a Black Woman, Once Again

Elle Smith of Kentucky took home the title of Miss USA this year and went on the represent the country at the Miss Universe pageant.

Image: Felipe Espinal

Singer Mickey Guyton Shook Up the Country Music Awards

At the 55th Annual Country Music Awards in November, the singer performed her hit song “Black Like Me,” which reflected on her experience growing up in racist parts of Texas while highlighting the story of Faith Fennidy who gained notoriety for speaking out after she was told that her box braids defied her Louisiana high school’s dress code policy in 2018.

Country music star Mickey Guyton with Madeline Edwards and Brittney Spencer performing during the 55th annual Country Music Association award show. Image: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images.

Iman Shumpert Becomes The First Former NBA Player to Win Dancing with the Stars

The artist and husband of Teyana Taylor had a victorious run in the dance competition show and took hold the gold with his dance partner Daniella Karagach.

Angela Bassett Makes History As the Highest Paid Woman of Color on Television

It was reported back in August that the actress would be making $450,000 per episode on the show 9-1-1. This increase in pay is also a result of her being the executive producer of both this show and its new spin-off 9-1-1 : Lone Star. We love to see it!

See Also
Kaepernick’s New Book Advocates for the End of Policing and Imprisonment

Angela Bassett at the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Image: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Debbie Allen Becomes the First Black Woman to Win the Governors Award at the Emmys

The Hollywood extraordinaire and owner of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy was awarded for her decades long achievements innovating in the field of dance, theater television and film.

Dionne Warwick Made an Appearance on Saturday Night Live for the Dionne Warwick Talk Show Sketch

After setting the Twitter streets ablaze with her comedic yet spot on commentary on a variety of topics, the legendary songstress inspired the skit of a similar nature and is played by Ego Nwodim.

We Discovered That Taye Diggs Joined TikTok

The actor took his talents to the short-form video sharing platform and honestly, the jokes write themselves.

@tiktoktaye

♬ original sound – Taye Diggs
Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!