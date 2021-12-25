12 Black Christmas Movies to Check Out During the Holidays

One of the great pastimes during the holiday season is watching Christmas movies with family and friends. Whether you’re into romantic comedies, dramas, musicals, or fantasy, there are a plethora of Black Christmas films that are guaranteed to bring joy to everyone. These feel-good flicks about faith, love, generosity, and family are just what we need, especially during these hectic times.

Below are twelve heart-warming holiday movies to get your spirits filled with good cheer.

The Best Man Holiday

After not being together for almost 15 years, a group of college friends and their significant others reunite over the Christmas holidays to discover that the more things change the more they stay the same.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Years after a toymaker (Forest Whitaker) was betrayed by his apprentice, he rediscovers his love and joy when his bright-eyed granddaughter (Madalen Mills) unexpectedly shows up at his home.

Black Nativity

Langston (Jacob Latimore), who’s being raised by his struggling single mother (Jennifer Hudson), travels to New York City to spend the Christmas holiday with estranged grandparents, the Rev. Cornell Cobbs (Forest Whitaker) and his wife, Aretha (Angela Bassett). When his grandparent’s rules are too strict, Langston decides to do his own thing. This leads him on a journey of reconciliation with his family as he discovers the power of faith, healing, and family during the Christmas season.

The Preacher’s Wife

A Pastor (Courtney B. Vance) who is struggling with his church and at odds with his wife (Whitney Houston), prays to God for Divine Intervention. His prayers are answered in the form of an angel named Dudley (Denzel Washington) who comes along to help him see what really is important during the Christmas season.

This Christmas

When Ma’Dere Whitfield (Loretta Devine) gathers her family together for the first time in four years, she’s in for many surprises during the Christmas season. She’ll discover that one son is AWOL, another is on the run from debt collectors, and her youngest son is planning to be a singer against her wishes.

The Perfect Holiday

Nancy (Gabrielle Union) is a divorced mother of three and is having a hard time during the holidays. Her youngest daughter asks Benjamin (Morris Chestnut), a department-store Santa Claus, to give her mother some holiday cheer with a compliment. A struggling songwriter, Benjamin uses his gift of song to make a connection with Nancy in this Christmas rom-com.

A Diva’s Christmas Carol

When superstar singer Ebony Scrooge (Vanessa L. Williams) allows her fame to get to her head and loses her holiday spirit, the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future visit her to reveal the true meaning of Christmas.

Last Holiday

When an introverted saleswoman (Queen Latifah) discovers she has a terminal illness, she takes all of her money and lives it up in Europe. After finally learning to live her life, she realizes that what she’s missing during the holidays is her long-time crush is (LL Cool J).

The Wiz

The Wiz, a remake of the The Wizard of Oz set in NYC, tells the story of Dorothy (Diana Ross), a school teacher who tries to save her dog from a Christmas-day storm and is swept away to a fantasy land. There she meets the Scarecrow (Michael Jackson), the Tin Man (Nipsey Russell), the Cowardly Lion (Ted Ross), and the Wiz (Richard Pryor).

Friday After Next

In this holiday comedy, Santa Claus breaks into Craig (Ice Cube) and Day-Day’s (Mike Epps) apartment, stealing all their presents and their rent money. To keep from being evicted before Christmas, they become security guards at a local mall, throw a rent party back at their apartment, and learn the true meaning of the holidays in the hood.

Almost Christmas

A widower (Danny Glover) who lost his wife just one year earlier, invites his children back home to celebrate Christmas with him. But he’s shocked to discover that his family lacks the holiday spirit when they all get back together.

Miracle In Motor City

Amber Dupont (Tia Mowry-Hardrict) a social worker and foster mom, bites off more than she can chew when she takes charge of her church’s annual Christmas pageant and promises that Motown legend Smokey Robinson will perform.