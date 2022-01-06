|2022 Grammy Awards Postponed Due to Recent Surge of COVID-19|Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith Sell Minority Stake in Westbrook Inc|Challenge Accepted: Saweetie and MAC Have Teamed Up for a New Campaign|Black Lawmakers Aim to Block Michigan’s Redistricting Efforts|7 Cool Mini Bags to Chic Up Your Outfit|Louisiana Governor Posthumously Pardons Homer Plessy|North Carolina Central University and Other HBCUs Receive Bomb Threats|Janet Jackson Opens Up About Her Professional and Personal Life in New Documentary, ‘Janet’|Ingrid Best Launches iBest Wines Amplifying South African Vintages|ColorComm Continues Efforts to Diversify Media and Communications Industry Through HBCU Fellows Program

2022 Grammy Awards Postponed Due to Recent Surge of COVID-19

H.E.R. posing with her awards from the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy.

Due to the recent surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the GRAMMY Awards will be postponed for the second year in a row, CBS News reports.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the Recording Academy and CBS announced that the 64th annual ceremony, which had been set for Jan. 31 in Los Angeles, will be rescheduled to a later date.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community, and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show,” the joint statement read. “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority.” Last year, the annual awards ceremony was postponed for six weeks as Covid cases spiked during the height of the pandemic and before vaccinations were widely available to the public. 

The main ceremony is annuallyheld in downtown Los Angeles, at the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center. Last year, the event took place at the Los Angeles Convention Center and was largely outdoors. That show was hosted by Trevor Noah, who is set to return for the second consecutive time.

See Also
The Legendary and Incomparable Marla Gibbs Receives a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

At this year’s award show, Jon Batiste leads all nominees with 11 total nominations, with Justin Bieber and R&B star H.E.R coming in second with eight nominations. Jay-Z became the most nominated artist in GRAMMY award history, with 83 nods, after getting three more nominations. 

The new date for the awards show has not been announced.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!