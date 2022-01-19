Halle Berry, H.E.R., and Jennifer Hudson Among the Nominees of the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards

Nominations for the 53rd annual NAACP Awards were announced Tuesday with H.E.R., Halle Berry, and Jennifer Hudson, leading the pack with major nods.

H.E.R. led all nominees with six nominations including best female artist and album for her critically acclaimed LP Back of My Mind. Berry received rave reviews for her portrayal of a mixed martial artist in the Netflix film Bruised, which is also her directorial debut; while Hudson, nominated for her role as Aretha Franklin in the biopic Respect, came on the heels of her recent SAG Award nomination.

The Netflix film The Harder They Fall received 12 nominations including Outstanding Motion Picture and acting nominations for Jonathan Majors, Delroy Lindo, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, and Regina King.

In the TV category, Issa Rae’s Insecure received the most nominations with 12 total.

Check out some of the category nominations below:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Jennifer Hudson

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Regina King

Tiffany Haddish

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Motion Picture

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)

King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu Original / New Slate Ventures / Lee Daniels Entertainment / Roth-Krischenbaum Films)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+ / A24)

Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song (Apple TV+)

Will Smith – King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu Original / New Slate Ventures / Lee Daniels Entertainment / Roth-Krischenbaum Films)

Halle Berry – Bruised (Netflix)

Jennifer Hudson – Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

Tessa Thompson – Passing (Netflix)

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Algee Smith – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Delroy Lindo – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

LaKeith Stanfield – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Audra McDonald – Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

Danielle Deadwyler – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Regina King – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

American Skin (Vertical Entertainment)

Bruised (Netflix)

CODA (Apple TV+)

Test Pattern (Kino Lorber)

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain (RedBird Entertainment)

TELEVISION + STREAMING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Comedy Series

`black-ish (ABC)

Harlem (Amazon Studios)

Insecure (HBO)

Run the World (Starz)

The Upshaws (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – `black-ish (ABC)

Cedric the Entertainer – The Neighborhood (CBS)

Don Cheadle – Black Monday (Showtime)

Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams – The Wonder Years (ABC)

Jay Ellis – Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

Loretta Devine – Family Reunion (Netflix)

Regina Hall – Black Monday (Showtime)

Tracee Ellis Ross – `black-ish (ABC)

Yvonne Orji – Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Deon Cole – `black-ish (ABC)

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Kendrick Sampson – Insecure (HBO)

Laurence Fishburne – `black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Amanda Seales – Insecure (HBO)

Jenifer Lewis – `black-ish (ABC)

Marsai Martin – `black-ish (ABC)

Natasha Rothwell – Insecure (HBO)

Wanda Sykes – The Upshaws (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1 (FOX)

All American (The CW)

Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)

Pose (FX Network)

Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter – Pose (FX Network)

Damson Idris – Snowfall (FX Network)

Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)

Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Sterling K. Brown – This is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (FOX)

Dawn-Lyen Gardner – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Octavia Spencer – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer (CBS)

Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alex R. Hibbert – The Chi (Showtime)

Cliff “Method Man” Smith – Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Daniel Ezra – All American (The CW)

Giancarlo Esposito – Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)

Joe Morton – Our Kind of People (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alfre Woodard – SEE (Apple TV+)

Bianca Lawson – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Chandra Wilson – Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Mary J. Blige – Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Susan Kelechi Watson – This is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Colin in Black & White – (Netflix)

Genius: Aretha – (National Geographic)

Love Life – (HBO Max)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia – (Lifetime)

The Underground Railroad – (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anthony Mackie – Solos (Amazon Studios)

Jaden Michael – Colin in Black & White (Netflix)

Kevin Hart – True Story (Netflix)

Wesley Snipes – True Story (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper – Love Life (HBO Max)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Betty Gabriel – Clickbait (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Jodie Turner-Smith – Anne Boleyn (AMC+)

Taraji P. Henson – Annie Live! (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Keith David – Black As Night (Amazon Studios)

Tituss Burgess – Annie Live! (NBC)

Will Catlett – True Story (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anika Noni Rose – Maid (Netflix)

Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus (HBO)

Pauletta Washington – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Regina Hall – Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Sheila Atim – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

Blood on Black Wall Street: The Legacy of the Tulsa Massacre (NBC)

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (NBC)

Soul of A Nation (ABC)

The Reidout (MSNBC)

Unsung (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Hart to Heart (Peacock)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

The Real (Syndicated)

Outstanding New Artist

Cynthia Erivo – Ch. 1 Vs. 1 (Verve Records / UMG Recordings)

Jimmie Allen – Bettie James Gold Edition (BBR Music Group)

Saweetie – Best Friend feat. Doja Cat (ICY / Warner Records)

Tems – If Orange Was A Place (RCA Records / Since ’93)

Zoe Wees – Girls Like Us (Capitol Records)

Outstanding Male Artist

Anthony Hamilton – Love Is The New Black (My Music Box LLC / BMG)

Drake – Way 2 Sexy (Republic Records)

Givēon – Heartbreak Anniversary (Epic Records)

J. Cole – The Off-Season (Dreamville / Roc Nation)

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name) (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)

Ari Lennox – Pressure (Dreamville / Interscope Records)

Beyonce´ – Be Alive (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

Chlöe – Have Mercy (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales (RCA Records)

Hosted by black-ish star Anthony Anderson, the 2022 NAACP Image Awards will air (with no live audience due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic precautions) on Feb. 26 on BET.

To view the full list of Image award nominations visit here.