Afrofuturism Comes to Carnegie Hall with New Citywide Festival

Carnegie Hall recently announced a 2022 lineup for its latest concert series entitled Afrofuturism. Taking place February through March 2022, the festival will encapsulate elements of a movement that placed emphasis on Afro-diasporic artistic achievement and vision.

With more than 80 events and over 70 event partners, the festival will explore “Afrofuturism’s boundless sonic essence through jazz, funk, R&B, Afrobeat, hip-hop, electronic music, and more.” Additionally, Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute will host educational opportunities to learn about the scope of Afrofuturism through materials friendly for all age groups. In conjunction with varying cultural institutions throughout the city, festival-goers can participate in the multitude of live and online events, including exhibitions, performances and talks that are available.

“In planning for this festival, it’s been fascinating to see how Afrofuturism embraces so many art forms—from music and the visual arts to science fiction and technology,” said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall’s Executive and Artistic Director. “It’s a creative and inventive theme, and we hope this will be an opportunity for people to embark on a journey of discovery, ask questions, and dream about future possibilities.”

Musical performances throughout the month long series will include the Afro-futuristic inspired stylings of Grammy award winning artist Flying Lotus, the Sun Ra Arkestra, Theo Croker and many more.

Carnegie Hall’s programming team identified five top tier experts to assist in the curation of the festival which formed its Afrofuturism Curatorial Council. The Council is comprised of Reynaldo Anderson, associate professor of Africology and African American Studies, Temple University; King James Britt, assistant teaching professor UCSD Department of Music, Pew Fellowship recipient, electronic music producer, composer, and performer; Louis Chude-Sokei, writer and scholar and professor of English holding the George and Joyce Wein Chair in African American Studies and director of the African American Studies Program at Boston University; Sheree Renée Thomas, award-winning fiction writer, poet, and editor of The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction; and Ytasha L. Womack, independent scholar, filmmaker, dancer, and critically acclaimed author of Afrofuturism: The World of Black Sci-Fi and Fantasy Culture.

Tickets to Afrofuturism festival concerts at Carnegie Hall are now on sale and can be obtained through visiting the www.carnegiehall.com.