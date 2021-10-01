Afropunk Photo Essay: Through the Gaze of Black Women Photographers

Afropunk is an artful experience where Black music intermingles with a nonconformist attitude. It’s a come-as-you-are party, where enthusiasts dress their souls that day—whether influenced by Afro-inspired gods or anarchist divas of the past, like the sister with the paper clip headpiece.
Black Women Photographers is a community of talented female photogs from around the globe, which aims to disrupt the notion that it is difficult to discover Black creatives. The platform seeks to ensure that more Black female photogs are empowered to make the industry as colorful as it can be.
Recently, the visual arts collective teamed with Afropunk to highlight the festival’s bad-ass spirit from a woman’s point-of-view. Each lenswoman, featured below, captured the captivating, bold choices, striking beauty and authentic love permeating the festival’s enthusiasts and performers, in their own sensual way.