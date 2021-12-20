Alvin Ailey Dance Company Releases Free Broadcast of the #ReunitedWeDance Opening Night Gala

The illustrious Alvin Ailey Dance Company has been a leader of Black artistic expression since its inception in 1958. Many journey from around the globe to witness its legendary productions. On Wednesday, December 22nd, the cultural institution will expand its repertoire of online programming through a free livestream of the #ReunitedWeDance Opening Night Gala. As the company’s dancers return to the stage to perform for the first time in two years, audiences will be able to witness the event no matter where they are in the world for the first time ever. The renowned dance company has made significant efforts to curate accessible content for admirers and supporters of the center since the height of the pandemic.

The gala benefit performance is intended to continue the company’s promotion of the arts and aid in the funding of various programming and outreach that Ailey conducts such as new works, scholarships to The Ailey School, and Ailey’s educational programs for children.

In the theme of “honoring our audience, our inspiration,” the event will incorporate some of the company’s most beloved bodies of work. The one-night only performance will feature compositions choreographed by Ailey’s Artistic Director Robert Battle, live music by Grammy-nominated vocalist Jazzmeia Horn, a tribute to jazz legend Charlie “Bird” Parker and the iconic piece Revelations. Following the event, prominent figures will join in a festive dinner-dance in the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Co-chairs of the evening are Emily & Len Blavatnik, Paulette Mullings Bradnock & Howard Bradnock, Daria L. & Eric J. Wallach, Joan & Sandy Weill and Pamela D. Zilly & John H. Schaefer; vice chairs are Jill & Gunther Bright and Anthony A. Lewis.

The event will be viewable through Ailey All Access, the company’s YouTube channel and their Facebook page free of charge through December 28th.