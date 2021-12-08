Amazon Announces ‘Free Larry Hoover Concert’ Featuring Kanye West and Drake

Amazon Music and Prime Video announced they will exclusively live stream a benefit concert with Kanye West, headlining his first live show in five years, featuring Drake as a special guest.

According to a press release obtained by EBONY, the #FreeLarryHoover concert, which will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, will be free to stream on the Amazon Music app and the Amazon Music Twitch channel. Additionally, the benefit concert will be live-streamed in select IMAX theaters across the United States in an exclusive, one-night-only IMAX Live event.

Tickets are currently available at www.tickets.imax.com.

The purpose of the concert is to raise “awareness of the need for prison and sentencing reform and supporting legal reform and community advocates including Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, Hustle 2.0 and Uptown People’s Law Center. “

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, and Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music, shared their excitement about the historic benefit concert.

“We’re extremely proud to be working with Kanye and Drake on this historic concert in support of a cause they are both so passionate about, and to collaborate across Amazon for this epic entertainment event,” Salke said.

“We’ve built a home for the most important live streaming events, and seeing these global superstars on stage together will be a can’t-miss event for fans around the world,” Boom added.

Tim Hinshaw, head of hip-hop and R&B at Amazon Music, spoke about the significance of having two of the biggest stars in music collaborate for a one-night-only benefit concert.“Kanye and Drake have spent their careers pushing boundaries and defining culture, and we’re excited to give fans around the world a front-row seat to this concert,” Hinshaw said. “We have made Amazon Music and Prime Video destinations where artists can make their most ambitious ideas a reality—this concert is just the latest example.”

“It’s rare to be able to bring two of the biggest cultural icons together on one stage for our customers across the globe,” said Alaina Bartels, talent synergy and specials, Amazon Studios. “As the home for talent, whether it’s a developing artist or a household name, we’re constantly focused on building opportunities for them to reach fans in exciting new ways. We can’t wait for our audiences to watch this special event.”

The concert airs on Thursday, December 9 at 8 p.m. PT on all Amazon platforms.