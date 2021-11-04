Amazon Releases Offical Trailer for ‘Harlem,’ Tracy Oliver’s New Comedy Series

The official trailer for season one of Harlem, an upcoming series on Prime Video, has been released. According to an official press release obtained by EBONY, the Amazon Original single-camera comedy will premiere Friday, December 3, exclusively on Prime Video with all 10 episodes available in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

Created, written, and executive produced by Tracy Oliver (She co-wrote Girls Trip) and co-executive produced by Pharrell Williams and Amy Poehler, “Harlem is a new comedy following a group of stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem, New York City, the mecca of Black culture in America.” The show centers on the bond of the sisterhood of four Black women as they navigate the ups and downs of their lives.

Camille, an anthropology professor at Columbia University who’s well-versed in the dating habits of others across cultural lines, but struggles in her own love life; Tye, a successful entrepreneur who created a queer dating app, doesn’t allow her romantic partners to get too close to her; Quinn is a trust-fund fashionista and a hopeless romantic who is trying to impact the world and keep her business afloat; Angie is singer/songwriter and actress who floats through life, living as non-rent paying roommate of Quinn. Together, “they level up from their 20s into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.”

The series stars Meagan Good as “Camille,” Grace Byers as “Quinn,” Shoniqua Shandai as “Angie,” Jerrie Johnson as “Tye,” and Tyler Lepley as “Ian.” Additional recurring guest stars include Whoopi Goldberg as “Dr. Elise Pruitt,” Jasmine Guy as “Patricia,” Andrea Martin as “Robin,” Robert Ri’chard as “Shawn,” Juani Feliz as “Isabela,” Kate Rockwell as “Ana,” and Sullivan Jones as “Jameson.”

The get a preview of Harlem, check out the trailer, below: