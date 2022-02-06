EBONY Exclusive: Amber Riley Talks Lifetime’s ‘Single Black Female’

Amber P. Riley may have brought us all glee through her immense vocal talents and acting prowess, but over the years, she’s matured just like a full bodied wine and we truly love to see it! Amber’s latest role is breathing new Black life into the cult classic, Single White Female. Yes, she and Raven Goodwin are starring in Lifetime’s Single Black Female and it’s absolutely everything you could want from a remix!

Amber Riley. Photo: Raen Badua

We sat down with Amber to talk about this role, stretching herself as an actress, saying no to roles for the sake of her career vision, and we even take the podcasting men to task for always having single Black females’ business on their brains. Check out our exclusive interview with EBONY Media contributor Danielle Young below, and be sure to watch Single Black Female on Lifetime on February 5th.