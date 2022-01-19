Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance’s ‘One Thousand Years of Slavery—The Untold Story’ to Premiere During Black History Month

Acclaimed actors Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance have announced a premiere date for their highly-anticipated project, One Thousand Years of Slavery—The Untold Story.

The Smithsonian Channel will air the four-part docu-series on February 7, in collaboration with MTV, and Vance will serve as narrator.

According to a press release obtained by EBONY, the series “uncovers the truth of a 1,000-year story of slavery around the world, as leading Black actors, celebrities and influencers such as Debbie Allen, Valerie Jarrett, Lorraine Toussaint, Soledad O’Brien, CCH Pounder, Senator Cory Booker, Marc Morial, and Dulé Hill, among others, go on journeys to confront their personal connection to slavery and its legacy today. From Africa to the Caribbean, from New Orleans to Istanbul, this special series explores slavery’s lasting and personal impact on individuals and society in order to reframe history.”

“As an executive producer on ‘One Thousand Years of Slavery,’ Bassett Vance Productions wanted to tell the globally comprehensive history of slavery,” Bassett said. “Finding the right partner and audience who share common beliefs and values was absolutely imperative as we navigate a topic that still haunts us decades later. ‘One Thousand Years of Slavery’ stretches the canvas beyond the 400 years we’ve traditionally learned about, and I’m thrilled to bring this storytelling to life with Smithsonian Channel.”

As EBONY previously reported, the series is the second announced project by Bassett Vance Productions after signing an overall deal with MTV Entertainment Studios in 2020. The first project is a scripted original limited series inspired by the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, written by award-winning playwright Nathan Alan Davis.