|Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance’s ‘One Thousand Years of Slavery—The Untold Story’ to Premiere During Black History Month|Harriet Tubman Statue Unveiled in Philadelphia in Celebration of Her Upcoming 200th Birthday|Vice President Kamala Harris Marks MLK Day With Urgent Call for Voting Rights|Gen. Charles McGee, One of the Last Surviving Tuskegee Airmen, Passes Away at 102|Pastor Michael Todd Rubs Spit on Congregation Member During Extreme Sermon|Don Cheadle to Produce Series on Wall Street’s First Black Millionaire|A Breast Cancer Survivor’s New Book Shares the Essential Role that Optimism Plays in Healing|Prince’s Estate Valued at $156.4 Million|EBONY Rundown: $20M Donated to Preservation of Historically Black Churches, Arkansas Inmates Claim They Were Used As Medical Guinea Pigs, and More|Paul Carter Harrison, Trailblazing Playwright and Scholar, Passes Away at 85

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance’s ‘One Thousand Years of Slavery—The Untold Story’ to Premiere During Black History Month

image: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Acclaimed actors Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance have announced a premiere date for their highly-anticipated project, One Thousand Years of Slavery—The Untold Story.

The Smithsonian Channel will air the four-part docu-series on February 7, in collaboration with MTV, and Vance will serve as narrator.

According to a press release obtained by EBONY, the series “uncovers the truth of a 1,000-year story of slavery around the world, as leading Black actors, celebrities and influencers such as Debbie Allen, Valerie Jarrett, Lorraine Toussaint, Soledad O’Brien, CCH Pounder, Senator Cory Booker, Marc Morial, and Dulé Hill, among others, go on journeys to confront their personal connection to slavery and its legacy today. From Africa to the Caribbean, from New Orleans to Istanbul, this special series explores slavery’s lasting and personal impact on individuals and society in order to reframe history.”

“As an executive producer on ‘One Thousand Years of Slavery,’ Bassett Vance Productions wanted to tell the globally comprehensive history of slavery,” Bassett said. “Finding the right partner and audience who share common beliefs and values was absolutely imperative as we navigate a topic that still haunts us decades later. ‘One Thousand Years of Slavery stretches the canvas beyond the 400 years we’ve traditionally learned about, and I’m thrilled to bring this storytelling to life with Smithsonian Channel.”

See Also
Billion Dollar App Clubhouse is Getting Into Original Programming

As EBONY previously reported, the series is the second announced project by Bassett Vance Productions after signing an overall deal with MTV Entertainment Studios in 2020. The first project is a scripted original limited series inspired by the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, written by award-winning playwright Nathan Alan Davis. 

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!