|Artist Kehinde Wiley’s New Clothing Collection is a Visual Masterpiece|Jennifer King Becomes the First Black Woman Named a Position Coach in NFL|Success for the NBA in Dealing With the Coronavirus Surge Comes Down to One Thing—Survival|Nikole Hannah-Jones Launches 1619 Freedom School|Black Connect Teams Up With NorthOne to Support Black-Owned Businesses|McKinsey Report Offers Blueprint to Companies Seeking to Better Serve Black Consumers|Vice President Kamala Harris Gives Charlamagne tha God the ‘Honest Truth’ on Who’s in Charge|AKA Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover Selected as Vice-Chair of President Joe Biden’s Board of Advisors on HBCUs|Video: Bresha Webb and Getenesh Berhe Talk Starring Roles in OWN’s ‘Amazing Grace’|EBONY Rundown: Texas Reports First Known Omicron Death in U.S., Chloe Bailey Addresses Struggle with Body Image, and More

Artist Kehinde Wiley’s New Clothing Collection is a Visual Masterpiece

Image: courtesy of Brad Ogbanna for Kehinde Wiley

World-renowned visual artist Kehinde Wiley—best known for his vibrant portrayals of contemporary African-American and African-diasporic individuals that subvert the hierarchies and conventions of European and American portraiture—has launched a diverse collection of clothing and signature items. The collection features the artist’s personal favorite compositions from his archive and offers a new opportunity to engage with his bold and beautiful oeuvres.

Available items from the drop include basketballs, candles, playing cards, pajamas, postcards, puffer coats, scarves, sweatshirts, and T-shirts—all adapted directly from Wiley’s original works of art.

Proceeds from the collection will go towards supporting Black Rock, a Dakar-based non-profit artist-in-residence program founded by Wiley. The program brings together international artists to live and work at the coastal compound, designed by Senegalese architect Abib Djenne, for 1-3 month residencies, and offers them a platform to engage in cross-cultural and multi-disciplinary creative processes while building new global discourses about Africa and the African-diaspora.

Moreover, in celebration of the collection,Wiley is gifting an AP print of Dimietrus Study (2021) to one lucky winner.

See Also
Marsha Ambrosius Tackles Race In ‘A Closer Look’ Series

Image: courtesy of Brad Ogbanna for Kehinde Wiley

Kehinde Wiley Charles I & Henrietta Maria hoodie, $280, kehindewileyshop.com
Image: courtesy of Brad Ogbanna for Kehinde Wiley

Kehinde Wiley Death of St. Joseph T-shirt, $140, kehindewileyshop.com
Image: courtesy of Brad Ogbanna for Kehinde Wiley

Kehinde Wiley, Death of St.Joseph basketball, $150, kehindewileyshop.com
Image: courtesy of Brad Ogbanna for Kehinde Wiley

Kehinde Wiley tiled silk pajama set, $650, kehindewileyshop.com
Image: courtesy of Brad Ogbanna for Kehinde Wiley

Kehinde Wiley puffer coat, $800, kehindewileyshop.com

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!