Artist Kehinde Wiley’s New Clothing Collection is a Visual Masterpiece

World-renowned visual artist Kehinde Wiley—best known for his vibrant portrayals of contemporary African-American and African-diasporic individuals that subvert the hierarchies and conventions of European and American portraiture—has launched a diverse collection of clothing and signature items. The collection features the artist’s personal favorite compositions from his archive and offers a new opportunity to engage with his bold and beautiful oeuvres.

Available items from the drop include basketballs, candles, playing cards, pajamas, postcards, puffer coats, scarves, sweatshirts, and T-shirts—all adapted directly from Wiley’s original works of art.

Proceeds from the collection will go towards supporting Black Rock, a Dakar-based non-profit artist-in-residence program founded by Wiley. The program brings together international artists to live and work at the coastal compound, designed by Senegalese architect Abib Djenne, for 1-3 month residencies, and offers them a platform to engage in cross-cultural and multi-disciplinary creative processes while building new global discourses about Africa and the African-diaspora.

Moreover, in celebration of the collection,Wiley is gifting an AP print of Dimietrus Study (2021) to one lucky winner.

Image: courtesy of Brad Ogbanna for Kehinde Wiley



Kehinde Wiley Charles I & Henrietta Maria hoodie, $280, kehindewileyshop.com

Image: courtesy of Brad Ogbanna for Kehinde Wiley



Kehinde Wiley Death of St. Joseph T-shirt, $140, kehindewileyshop.com

Image: courtesy of Brad Ogbanna for Kehinde Wiley



Kehinde Wiley, Death of St.Joseph basketball, $150, kehindewileyshop.com

Image: courtesy of Brad Ogbanna for Kehinde Wiley



Kehinde Wiley tiled silk pajama set, $650, kehindewileyshop.com