Tiffany & Co.’s Countdown to Christmas Featuring the Work of Jean-Michel Basquiat Is a Visual Treat

Image: courtesy of Tiffany & Co
Image: courtesy of Tiffany & Co

Cue TLC’s “Sleigh Ride” because the holidays are here.

And art fans will be delighted with Tiffany & Co. The brand has just revealed its second annual Advent calendar, which pays homage to the late Jean-Michel Basquiat. A part of the company’s “About Love” campaign, starring power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé, the calendar, a handcrafted white oak cabinet, holds 24 blue boxes filled with jewelry and other items by Tiffany’s. The numbered boxes represent the traditional holiday countdown, and a re-creation of Basquiat’s 1982 painting “Equals Pi” on the cabinet doors serves as the calendar centerpiece. 

The Advent calendar doors are an apt canvas for Basquiat’s piece, which is composed of mathematical equations, text, figures, expressive gestures, and symbols. In the early days of his career, the iconic Brooklyn native frequently painted on objects such as windows, doors, and refrigerators. Then he would recontextualize them by using cardboard, plywood, and other materials.

Continuing its efforts to bring more art to New York City, Tiffany & Co. has announced a new partnership with Free Arts NYC. The company will donate $250,000 from sales of its 2021 Advent calendar to the organization, and the funds will support a series of programs that will give children from the city’s underserved communities greater exposure to the creative arts. 

The 2021 Tiffany & Co. Advent Calendar, which retails for $150,000, is available for purchase at tiffany.com.

Image: courtesy of Tiffany & Co.
