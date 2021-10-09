Ava DuVernay Set to Direct Two Black Female-Led DC Universe Shows

Ava DuVernay is bringing two Black women-led DC Universe series to the small screen.

On Twitter, DuVernay shared her excitement to be involved in the world of the DC Universe.

“Looking forward to introducing our screen adaptations of Naomi and DMZ,” her tweet read.

According to Deadline, Naomi will be adapted for the screen “based on the eponymous comic book series that debuted in 2019, co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker, and illustrated by breakout artist Jamal Campbell.”

The story follows a teen superhero’s “journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse.”

Back in November of 2020, Variety reported that DMZ, a 4-part series, will be “set in the near future when America is embroiled in a bitter civil war” that’s left Manhattan “a demilitarized zone (aka DMZ), destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world.” The series chronicles the harrowing journey of the fearless medic Alma Ortega, who sets out on a harrowing journey to find the son she lost in the evacuation of New York City at the onset of the conflict. Rosario Dawson has been tapped to star in the lead role.

In addition to creating content in the DC Extended Universe, DuVernay has expanded the team at her production company, ARRAY, by hiring six new executives, Variety reports.

Anne-Marie McGintee, MJ Caballero, Jasmine Mazyck, Eric Fisher, Dià Brown, and Meredith Shea have been added to the ranks as the company recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

ARRAY has also launched initiatives such as LEAP (Law Enforcement Accountability Project) to commission art projects in the service of social justice activism.