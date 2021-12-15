|Bell Hooks, Renowned Scholar, Author, and Feminist, Passes Away at 69|Keke Palmer Talks New Series ‘Foodtastic’ and How She Avoids Burnout After 17+ Years in the Industry|Human Remains Discovered 40 years Ago Identified as Former Guitarist of The O’Jays|Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic Brings Together Business and Basketball in Brick City|Wells Fargo Pours Millions Into Beautifying Cities in Time for the Holidays|Shipium Exec Marcus Knight Dishes on His Success in Tech Industry|LaTanya Richardson and Husband Samuel Jackson Donate Over $5 Million to Spelman College|Video: How Braiding Artist Shani Crowe is Exploding the Old Narratives Around Black Hair|EBONY Rundown: Autopsy Finds Ex-NFLer Phillip Adams Battled CTE Before Alleged Murder-Suicide, Biden Won’t Extend Student Loan Relief, and More|Sephora Reveals its Accelerate BIPOC Finalists for 2022

Bell Hooks, Renowned Scholar, Author, and Feminist, Passes Away at 69

Image: Margaret Thomas/The The Washington Post via Getty Images

Bell Hooks, an internationally recognized scholar, activist, and professor, passed away on Wednesday, NBC News reports.

Berea College in Kentucky, where hooks worked as a professor and founded the bell hooks Institute, confirmed her passing following an undisclosed illness.

“bell came into the life of many Bereans in 2004 to help the College get closer to its Great Commitments, particularly the Fifth Great Commitment focused on the kinship of all people and interracial education; the Sixth Great Commitment dedicated to gender equality, and the Eighth Great Commitment centered on service to Appalachia,” the school’s statement read.

“In 2017, bell dedicated her papers to Berea College, ensuring that future generations of Bereans will know her work and the impact she had on the intersections of race, gender, place, class, and sexuality,” the statement continued.

Born Gloria Jean Watkin on Sept. 25, 1952, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, she wrote and taught under the alias bell hooks in honor of her great-grandmother Bell Blair Hooks. She went to earn a B.A. in English from Stanford University in 1973 and an M.A. in English from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 1976. In 1983, she completed her doctorate in literature at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

Her first published work, a collection of poems titled And There We Wept was released in 1978. Her first non-fiction book Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism, released in 1981, became one of the most influential works in Black feminism, feminist theory, and gender studies. In her distinguished writing career, hooks penned over 40 books including Talking Back: Thinking Feminist, Thinking Black in 1988, Yearning: Race, Gender, and Cultural Politics in 1990, and Belonging: a Culture of Place in 2009.

In her illustrious career, Hooks received the Writer’s Award from the Lila-Wallace—Reader’s Digest Fund and was named one of our nation’s leading public intellectuals by The Atlantic Monthly, according to The Poetry Foundation.

She was also inducted into the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame,

See Also
Rachel Lindsey Accuses ‘Bachelor’ Of Casting Black Men Who Don’t Date Black Women, Tracee Ellis Ross Talks Pressure To Marry, And Texas Signs Bill Banning Abortion As Early As Six Weeks

As an academic, Hooks held positions as Professor of African-American Studies and English at Yale University, Associate Professor of Women’s Studies and American Literature at Oberlin College, Distinguished Lecturer of English Literature at the City College of New York, before settling at Berea.

Throughout the length and breadth of her scholarship, Hooks challenged patriarchal and misogynistic norms in society, the effects of capitalism, race, and the perpetuation of systems of oppression and class domination. 

We extend our prayers and condolences to the family and friends of Bell Hooks.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!