BET Her and BET to Air Exclusive Special With Michelle Obama Today

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, BET Her and BET will air BET Her Presents…Becoming: Michelle Obama In Conversation, an exclusive special with Michelle Obama. It will be moderated by Yara Shahidi and feature students from 22 participating colleges throughout the country.

During the special, Obama will discuss the themes from her acclaimed New York Times bestselling memoir, Becoming, published by Crown/Penguin Random House, and what it’s like to navigate young adulthood in the current climate. She will lead discussions on topics such as mental wellness, diversity, and inclusion on college campuses.

“I have had the privilege of seeing Mrs. Obama on her Becoming book tour, alongside my mother and grandmother, and it is so clearly evident that Becoming has had an intergenerational impact,” Shahidi said. “I am grateful to have joined Mrs. Obama in bringing forward the themes of her book that resonate with myself and so many of my peers at this moment in our academic careers and life paths!”

“We are honored to continue our long-standing relationship with former First Lady Michelle Obama and this timely conversation will inspire viewers to reflect on their own stories and pursue their dreams in 2022,” added Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “Becoming is an ever-evolving process, and we are proud to create a platform that fosters a community of empowerment and encourages dialogue for young women and men across the nation to thrive.”

Since its release, Becoming has won a Grammy for best-spoken word for the audiobook version of the critically acclaimed memoir.

The one-hour special will air today, Monday, January 17, on BET and BET Her at 7:00 PM ET/PT.