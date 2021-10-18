Beyoncé and Peloton Announce Social Impact Partnership to Benefit HBCUs

Beyoncé and Peloton have announced the newest installment of the Peloton x Beyoncé Artist Series to benefit HBCUs, according to an official press release obtained by EBONY.

Beyoncé and Peloton will continue their social impact partnership by gifting, this fall, Peloton bikes to the fitness centers of 10 HBCUs. This collaboration expands upon, “Peloton and Beyoncé’s shared commitment of providing access to best-in-class fitness, inspiring this generation of HBCU students to source their power, physically and mentally, through movement. Thousands of students redeemed gifted Peloton digital memberships at the onset of the partnership, ensuring students can enjoy Peloton’s library of content on-and off-equipment.”

Gwen Bethel Riley, Peloton’s Head of Music expressed her excitement about the latest artist series and partnering with Beyoncé.

“The Beyoncé Artist Series allows you to mentally draw deeply from internal and external places of power and this is the soundtrack that will transport you,” she said. “We are honored to have designed a new series of classes that elevate movement and music on the Peloton platform. This empowering message will motivate our community to show up for each other and for themselves.”

Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, and Wilberforce University are the schools that have been selected.

In addition to providing bikes to the fitness centers of each school. “Peloton will continue to pursue long-term recruiting partnerships across the internship, undergraduate and graduate levels while also shining a light on HBCU students.”

Image: courtesy of Peloton

