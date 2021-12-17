|Beyoncé Has Joined the World of TikTok|The Block is Hot: The 10 Best-Dressed Men on Your Timeline This Week|Megan Thee Stallion Inks Exclusive First-Look Deal With Netflix|Celebrity Chef Rene Johnson Wants You to Cook Up Plant-Based Versions of Holiday Favorites|LeVar Burton to Host the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee|Lewis Hamilton Receives Knighthood at Windsor Castle|The Fashion Institute of Technology’s New Social Justice Center Is Accelerating Social Equity for BIPOC Creatives|Leonard ‘Hub’ Hubbard, Legendary Bassist Of The Roots, Passes Away at 62|The 12 Remaining Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti Have Been Released|Keechant Sewell Is the NYPD’s First Black Female Commissioner

Beyoncé Has Joined the World of TikTok

Image: courtesy of Beyoncè's Instagram
  • The question on everybody's mind is 'how long will it last?'

Ring the alarm, y’all! Queen Bey has officially joined the ranks and become a member of TikTok. Who would’ve thought we’d ever see the day? The multi-hyphenate entertainer joined the platform overnight and has already racked up 277.6K followers and counting—which is astounding since she hasn’t posted any content yet. With her dedicated fanbase of admirers and music lovers, it’s clear that the #BeyHive will follow her anywhere.

Beyoncé is notoriously silent when it comes to interacting with the social media community. With the exception of Ivy Park drops and stuntin’ on the ‘gram with her sick outfits, her presence is essentially ghost online. With TikTok being a highly collaborative and interactive platform, what does her introduction to the platform mean for us?

Mrs. Knowles-Carter has definitely mastered the element of surprise and innovative rollouts. In 2013, she made the world stop with her self-titled album Beyoncé that she released digitally without any prior warning which shifted the way music has been dropped since. Will her next rollout be a TikTok-centric campaign? The questions are endless as we await for the “Lemonade” legend to indulge us.

We can also only wonder if the Queen of Choreography will be attempting any popular TikTok dance trends or coming up with new ones. The real question on everyone’s mind is will her reign on the platform last longer than her hubby Jay-Z’s time on Instagram which was a record of 24 hours.

Leave it to Beyoncé to build anticipation with fourteen days left in the year. After racking up at the 2021 Grammy Awards and changing the game with back-to-back ready to wear collections, she’s had a pretty dope year. The one thing that is for sure is that whatever’s to come by way of Queen Bey’s TikTok will no doubt be iconic and one-of-a-kind.

Beyoncé’s TikTok account
