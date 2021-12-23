Blue Ivy’s Narration of ‘Hair Love’ Wins Voice Arts Award

If it’s one thing that Blue Ivy Carter is going to do, it’s work hard and thrive. Following in her legendary parent’s footsteps, the Carter’s first born is starting to rack up numerous prestigious awards at the start of her career. The nine year old won a Grammy Award in March of this year for Brown Skin Girl which was recognized in the Best Music Video category. Now, she has been recognized for her work on the narration of Matthew A. Cherry‘s 2019 children’s book Hair Love.

Hair Love, is a 7 minute animated short film about the loving dynamics between an African-American father and his daughter, Zuri who work together to achieve a fashionable hairstyle for school. Although Zuri’s mom is usually the mastermind behind the immaculate hairstyles, she is unable to assist her daughter right before a big event. Zuri’s father steps in and is left to discover that her hair has a mind of her own.

The Hair Love short film first hit theaters August 14, 2019 and was shown before the animated film Angry Birds 2. The short won the 2020 Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film.

Facebook Watch talk show host and beloved grandmother of Blue Ivy, Tina Knowles-Lawson took to social media to congratulate the young queen.

In a loving caption, Knowles-Lawson shared “Congrats my Bluehair , You killed this!! It’s only the beginning ! You are so talented ! Grandma is beyond proud!!!”

Blue Ivy Carter’s other awards include The 2019 Ashford & Simpsons Songwriter’s Award, BET HER Award, Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration at the NAACP Image Awards and 2020 Video of the Year at the Soul Train Music Awards. The young mogul in the making is definitely on a roll and we cannot wait to see how she continues to shake up the world in her future endeavors.