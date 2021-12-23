|Blue Ivy’s Narration of ‘Hair Love’ Wins Voice Arts Award|12 Festive Holiday Experiences to See and Do This Year|U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins Denied Federal Protection After Receiving Death Threats|Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick Talk ‘Matrix Resurrections’|California is Investigating Google for Discrimination Against Black Female Workers|EBONY Rundown: Student Loan Payment Pause Extended, FDA Authorizes First COVID Antiviral Treatment Pill, and More|Video: The Black Tattoo Master Building a Movement in Atlanta|Founder of Black Girls Code Removed as Head of Non-Profit by Board Directors|Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Regains Ownership of Sean John Fashion Label|Artist Kehinde Wiley’s New Clothing Collection is a Visual Masterpiece

Blue Ivy’s Narration of ‘Hair Love’ Wins Voice Arts Award

Blue Ivy Carter. Image: courtesy of Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

If it’s one thing that Blue Ivy Carter is going to do, it’s work hard and thrive. Following in her legendary parent’s footsteps, the Carter’s first born is starting to rack up numerous prestigious awards at the start of her career. The nine year old won a Grammy Award in March of this year for Brown Skin Girl which was recognized in the Best Music Video category. Now, she has been recognized for her work on the narration of Matthew A. Cherry‘s 2019 children’s book Hair Love.

Hair Love, is a 7 minute animated short film about the loving dynamics between an African-American father and his daughter, Zuri who work together to achieve a fashionable hairstyle for school. Although Zuri’s mom is usually the mastermind behind the immaculate hairstyles, she is unable to assist her daughter right before a big event. Zuri’s father steps in and is left to discover that her hair has a mind of her own.

The Hair Love short film first hit theaters August 14, 2019 and was shown before the animated film Angry Birds 2. The short won the 2020 Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film.

Facebook Watch talk show host and beloved grandmother of Blue Ivy, Tina Knowles-Lawson took to social media to congratulate the young queen.

In a loving caption, Knowles-Lawson shared “Congrats my Bluehair , You killed this!! It’s only the beginning ! You are so talented ! Grandma is beyond proud!!!”

See Also
More Than An Athlete: Michael Strahan Gives A Rare Look Into His Life With New ESPN+ Show

Blue Ivy Carter’s other awards include The 2019 Ashford & Simpsons Songwriter’s Award, BET HER Award, Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration at the NAACP Image Awards and 2020 Video of the Year at the Soul Train Music Awards. The young mogul in the making is definitely on a roll and we cannot wait to see how she continues to shake up the world in her future endeavors.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!