Bobby Brown Is Dropping a New Biography TV Special and Docuseries

R&B legend Bobby Brown and cable network A&E are collaborating on a biography special, Biography: Bobby Brown, and a new docu-series, Bobby Brown: Every Little Step that explores the singer’s life and career.

According to a press release obtained by EBONY, Biography: Bobby Brown gives an in-depth look at the American Music Award winner, from his humble beginnings growing up in the Orchard Park Projects in Roxbury, Massachusetts to his meteoric rise to global superstardom as a founding member of New Edition and his groundbreaking solo career. Also, the special will take viewers through his ongoing fight to remain sober , the devastating deaths of his two children Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Jr., as well as his first wife, the iconic Whitney Houston.

The 12-part series Bobby Brown: Every Little Step gives an exclusive look at the entertainer’s life with his current wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown and their children as he focuses on new business ventures, music and his reunion with New Edition on The Culture Tour.” The docuseries will feature interviews with Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, Babyface, New Edition’s Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, and Johnny Gill, along with his family and friends.

Biography: Bobby Brown two-night event airs Monday, May 30, and Tuesday, May 31 at 8 pm ET/PT. Bobby Brown: Every Little Step premieres Tuesday, May 31 at 10 pm ET/PT with new episodes airing Tuesdays at 9 pm ET/PT starting June 7.