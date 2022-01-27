|Bobby Brown Is Dropping a New Biography TV Special and Docuseries|Buy This: 6 Stylish Sunglasses to Wear All Year Round|Megan Thee Stallion and Coach Are Back Together for Another Ad Campagin|Tap Into Your Inner ‘Warrior’ With Bershan Shaw|EBONY Exclusive: Buttah Skin Founder Dorion Renaud Goes ‘Beyond the Surface’ This Black History Month|EBONY Rundown: Meagan Good Discusses ‘Painful’ Divorce, Domestic Terrorists Target U.S. Power Grid, and More|Photo Essay: Remembering Kobe Bryant on the Second Year Anniversary of His Death|Lizzo, H.E.R., and Big Sean to Headline iHeartRadio’s ‘Living Black!’ Celebration|4 Major Takeaways from EBONY’s ‘Morning Mindset with Tai’ and Special Guest Pastor Mike Jr.|The Block Is Hot: Paris Menswear Fashion Week Edition

Bobby Brown Is Dropping a New Biography TV Special and Docuseries

Image: Mychal Watts/Getty Images.

R&B legend Bobby Brown and cable network A&E are collaborating on a biography special, Biography: Bobby Brown, and a new docu-series, Bobby Brown: Every Little Step that explores the singer’s life and career.

According to a press release obtained by EBONY, Biography: Bobby Brown gives an in-depth look at the American Music Award winner, from his humble beginnings growing up in the Orchard Park Projects in Roxbury, Massachusetts to his meteoric rise to global superstardom as a founding member of New Edition and his groundbreaking solo career. Also, the special will take viewers through his ongoing fight to remain sober , the devastating deaths of his two children Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Jr., as well as his first wife, the iconic Whitney Houston. 

The 12-part series Bobby Brown: Every Little Step gives an exclusive look at the entertainer’s life with his current wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown and their children as he focuses on new business ventures, music and his reunion with New Edition on The Culture Tour.” The docuseries will feature interviews with Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, Babyface, New Edition’s Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, and Johnny Gill, along with his family and friends.

Biography: Bobby Brown two-night event airs Monday, May 30, and Tuesday, May 31 at 8 pm ET/PT. Bobby Brown: Every Little Step premieres Tuesday, May 31 at 10 pm ET/PT with new episodes airing Tuesdays at 9 pm ET/PT starting June 7.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.