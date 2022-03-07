|Buy This: 5 Brands That I Discovered This Week|You’ll Soon Be Able to Cop Shoes From the Hit Show ‘Bridgerton’|Peacock’s the ‘Bust Down’ Is All Kinds of Funny|Vice President Kamala Harris Commemorates ‘Bloody Sunday,’ Calls for Passage of Voting Rights Bill|EBONY Editor’s Pick: This Must-have Book Features Portraits of 40 Remarkable Black Men|The Retrial of Bakari Henderson, Who Was Killed by a White Mob in Greece, to Begin Soon|A Guide for Shopping Secondhand Furniture Like a Pro|Women’s History Month: Harlem School of the Arts Founder Dorothy Maynor Is Peak #BlackGirlMagic|5 Pro Tips to Revive Your Fitness Routine|Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan Set to Star and Produce ‘I Am Legend’ Sequel

EBONY Editor’s Pick: This Must-have Book Features Portraits of 40 Remarkable Black Men

Actor Y'lan Noel is one of the talented men featured in the coffee table book "Gifted." Image: courtesy of Jaimie Milner.

Breakout photographer Jaimie Milner captured portraits of 40 remarkable Black men for Gifted, her one-of-a-kind coffee table book that will move the human spirit. The project features portraits of standout men in the arts, business, politics, and finance industries, including David Oyelowo (Selma), Y’lan Noel (Insecure), Kris Bowers (Bridgerton), Hisham Tawfiq (The Blacklist), Nate Parker (American Skin), and Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II), Michael Strautmanis (Obama Foundation) and Dean Garfield (Netflix).

Gifted is the product of the decade-long journey of Milner in her quest to explore the Black male identity and how it is portrayed in the media. “I didn’t see people like my father and friends reflected anywhere in the media,” says the photographer. “I wanted to show that these men exist—men that cared, that were smart. Through this project, my hope is not to change the views of others, but to ignite pride through positive imagery that reminds Black men of the undeniable talent and influence they possess.” The unseen images, raw unfiltered full-length interviews, and thought-provoking perspectives, were collected with the hope of showcasing the voice of Black men today.

You can pre-order the Gifted at www.thegiftedproject.org.

The actor David Oyelowo on the cover of Gifted. Image: courtesy of Jaimie Milner.

