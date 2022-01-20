Sen. Tim Scott Set to Release Memoir ‘America, A Redemption Story’ in August

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is set to release his memoir this summer titled America: A Redemption Story, ABC News reports.

According to the press release, the memoir will detail the two words that have shaped his life: hope and redemption.

“No matter how great the darkness, these truths always light the way home,” Scott said in a statement issued through his publisher, Thomas Nelson. “And while there are hard moments in this book, more than anything, I have endeavored to tell a story brimming with the beauty, magic, and wonder of life. Because this is how we are meant to live.”

Scott launched his political career in 1995 when he was elected to the Charleston City Council and was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2013 when then-Gov. Nikki Haley chose him to replace the retiring Jim DeMint. He also served in the South Carolina state legislature and the U.S. Congress.

Currently, Scott is the only Black Republican in the Senate and has been cited as a potential presidential candidate.

Previously, he authored the book Opportunity Knocks: How Hard Work, Community, and Business Can Improve Lives and End Poverty, published in 2020.