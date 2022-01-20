|Sen. Tim Scott Set to Release Memoir ‘America, A Redemption Story’ in August|EBONY Rundown: Sidney Poitier Cause of Death Revealed, Officers Charged in Shooting of 8-Year-Old Pennsylvania Girl, and More|Mississippi Renames Street After Blues Legend Bobby Rush|TikTok Influencer Dies After Video Game Altercation|Halle Berry, H.E.R., and Jennifer Hudson Among the Nominees of the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards|Fashion Luminaries, Industry Insiders, and Close Friends Share Sentiments on the Cultural Impact and Lasting Legacy of André Leon Talley|Photo-Essay: Remembering André Leon Talley and His Larger-Than-Life Style|Remembering EBONY and Jet Founder John H. Johnson on His Birthday|Happy Birthday! 5 Things You Didn’t Know About EBONY’s Founder John H. Johnson|The Brilliance of André From the Pages of EBONY

Sen. Tim Scott Set to Release Memoir ‘America, A Redemption Story’ in August

Image: Bonnie Cash/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is set to release his memoir this summer titled America: A Redemption Story, ABC News reports.

According to the press release, the memoir will detail the two words that have shaped his life: hope and redemption.

“No matter how great the darkness, these truths always light the way home,” Scott said in a statement issued through his publisher, Thomas Nelson. “And while there are hard moments in this book, more than anything, I have endeavored to tell a story brimming with the beauty, magic, and wonder of life. Because this is how we are meant to live.”

Scott launched his political career in 1995 when he was elected to the Charleston City Council and was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2013 when then-Gov. Nikki Haley chose him to replace the retiring Jim DeMint. He also served in the South Carolina state legislature and the U.S. Congress. 

Currently, Scott is the only Black Republican in the Senate and has been cited as a potential presidential candidate. 

Previously, he authored the book Opportunity Knocks: How Hard Work, Community, and Business Can Improve Lives and End Poverty, published in 2020.

