|Ralph Lauren, Spelman and Morehouse Come Together on a New Collection|Woman of the Day: Soccer Star Trinity Rodman Debuts an Inspiring Children’s Book ‘Wake Up and Kick It’|From the Classroom to the Boardroom: This Is What Hair Discrimination Looks and Sounds Like|The Fight Within the Fight for Brittney Griner’s Freedom|Black-Owned Pharmacy Reopens as Public Museum|Olympian Gabby Thomas Talks Future in Healthcare|Real Estate Developers Plan to Erect New York City’s First Skyscraper Built by a Majority Black Team|The Grill Masters Behind Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que Restaurant Share A Savory At-Home Recipe|Inside the Issue with Editor-in-Chief Marielle Bobo|The Most Iconic Scenes in ‘Black-ish’ History

Woman of the Day: Soccer Star Trinity Rodman Debuts an Inspiring Children’s Book ‘Wake Up and Kick It’

Trinity Rodman, GM7307, GM7310, FY0378

In January 2021, Trinity Rodman, who is just 19 years-old, made history by becoming the youngest-ever female player to ever be drafted into the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Rodman, who is the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, continued to make history by signing a record-breaking $1.1 million contract with the Washington Spirit team, cementing her as the highest paid player in NWSL history. After a stellar season, she was even named Rookie of the Year. 

While Rodman has already accomplished so much on the field, she wants to flex another muscle outside of soccer: storytelling. In partnership with Adidas, she is debuting her first children’s book Wake Up and Kick It with Trinity Rodman. Unlike other children’s books scripted to put kids to bed, this story is meant to inspire young readers to be resilient while chasing their passions. The illustrated book will bring to life how she kicked away doubts, fears and circumstances that got in her way to achieve her dreams. Rodman hopes it will inspire kids to see the endless possibilities in each and every day.

Image: courtesy of Adidas.

As a self-described “beast” on the field, impossible really is nothing for Rodman. “Paving my own, unique path has never been easy, but I have always had an unmatchable work ethic, been able to ignore outside noise and wake up and tackle each day as it comes,” said the soccer star. “I’m excited for this book to inspire the next generation to go out and achieve their goals and dreams, proving that nothing is out of reach if you are willing to work for it.”

As part of Women’s History Month, from March 25-31, Adidas retail stores will offer adiClub members a free copy of her book Wake Up and Kick It .

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.