|A Study Shows That Black Content Creators Make Significantly Less Than Their White Counterparts|Jussie Smollett Testifies That His Attack Was ‘No Hoax’|White House Celebrates Job Gains That Extend to Black American Workers|This Podcast Host Is Helping Black Women Heal Through Storytelling|Brittney Johnson Makes History As the First Black Woman to Star As Glenda in Broadway Production of ‘Wicked’|Video Interview: Ludacris on Being a Girl Dad and ‘Karma’s World,’ the Netflix Series Inspired by His Daughter|Greg Tate, an Acclaimed Music Writer and Cultural Critic, Passes Away at 64|Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions Is Pushing ‘Rising Voices’ Forward With $3 Million Investment in BIPOC Filmmakers|Video: The Hidden American History Behind a Master Blademaker’s Knives|They Did That: Best Looks From the 2021 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

Brittney Johnson Makes History As the First Black Woman to Star As Glenda in Broadway Production of ‘Wicked’

Image: Joan Marcus

Broadway actress and singer Brittney Johnson made history this week after it was announced that she would be the first Black woman to star in the classic Broadway production “Wicked” as Glenda. She will take over the renowned role full-time, beginning February 14, 2022, at the Gershwin Theater. In 2018, she joined the ensemble as an understudy and made history a year later after becoming the first actress of color to portray the role. Johnson has appeared in Les Misérables, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Motown, Sunset Boulevard, and Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls.

Based on the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, the internationally acclaimed play has become the fifth longest-running production in Broadway history. The musical depicts life before Dorothy Gale came to Oz based on the infamous novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum and film The Wizard of Oz. The role of Glenda was initially originated by Kristin Chenoweth, who sent her congratulations to the newly appointed Johnson via video message. “You’ll be handling the wand and crown just as I did, and probably better. I even wore pink for you! I’m saying congratulations, break a leg, and you know I love you, baby!”

In a statement given to People, the NYU alumna shared, “It’s an honor…I only had a few people who I feel like I could look up to when I was starting this journey, and it’s still a little surreal for me when people send me messages and write me letters saying that I am the reason why they feel like they can pursue their dream, that I am the person that they are looking up to. It feels like an awesome responsibility and one that I am grateful for.”

See Also
All Hail The Queen of Soul: “Genius: Aretha” Takes A Look Into The Parts of Aretha Franklin’s Life We Never Knew

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!