|Brooklyn Museum to Host an Exhibit Featuring the Work of Virgil Abloh|Byron Allen Is Preparing a Bid to Purchase the Denver Broncos|Hulu to Host ‘Black History Always’ Dialogue on Twitter Spaces With Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons and Van Lathan|BoohooMan and Nigerian Singer Omar Lay’s Fashion Drop Is a Vibe|Dave Chappelle Shuts Down Affordable Housing Plan in His Hometown|Snoop Dogg Becomes the New Owner of Death Row Records|The Ultimate Guide to Relationship Riches|Funk Icon Betty Davis Passes Away at 77|Kamala Harris’ Husband Was Evacuated From Washington D.C. School Following Bomb Threat|The Creators of the Phat Tuesdays Docuseries Dig Into the Hidden History of Black Comedy

Brooklyn Museum to Host an Exhibit Featuring the Work of Virgil Abloh

Image: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.

The vision of the late fashion trailblazer Virgil Abloh will be on display at the Brooklyn Museum beginning in the summer of 2022 with a show titled Virgil Abloh: “Figures of Speech,” Teen Vogue reports.

According to the museum’s announcement, “Figures of Speech” will mark the first museum survey exhibition devoted to the late artist and designer Virgil Abloh. The exhibit is titled after the 2019 solo show that the late Louis Vuitton men’s artistic director curated at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art. “Figures of Speech” will feature exhibitions centered on fashion, sculpture, videography, and immersive spaces to explore, in celebratory fashion, the indelible mark that he made as a creative artist. 

Without question, Abloh was one of the most revered and influential designers before his unexpected passing to a rare form of cancer last year. In 2012, he founded the brand Off-White and in 2018 he was named the men’s artistic director of Louis Vuitton. Also, he worked closely with Kanye West, helping to shape Ye’s DONDA line, and was the creative visionary behind several iconic album covers.

In 2017, Abloh launched his own furniture design collection and debuted his collaboration with Mercedes-Benz in 2020.

“The way he operated never failed to blow me away—the way that he found time for everyone, and maintained the same genuine level of enthusiasm for seeing the creative output of young creatives as he did cultural legends,” said Olivia Singer, global editorial director of i-D Magazine.

“I learned a huge amount from him, and I am one of many, many people who will carry those lessons with me forever,” she added.

Virgil Abloh: “Figures of Speech” will premiere at the Brooklyn Museum on July 1, 2022.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.