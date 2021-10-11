Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak Announce Album Release Date for ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’

Grammy award-winners Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak, collectively known as Silk Sonic, have finally announced the release date of their collaborative album titled An Evening With Silk Sonic, Billboard reports.

The highly-anticipated project, which features Bootsy Collins as “special guest host,” will be available on all digital streaming platforms on Nov. 12.

According to Bruno Mars, the album was initially slated to be released sometime in 2022.

“We’re really in touch-up mode now,” he said in an August interview with Rolling Stone. “We’ve got the bones of most of the album, so it’s really about touching up parts that need a little more… grease.”

Shortly after its release, Silk Sonic had its debut performance of “Leave the Door Open” at the Grammy Awards; the duo paid tribute to Rock ‘n Roll innovator Little Richard. They took home the best group award at the 2021 BET Awards. The single went to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The follow-up single “Skate,” peaked at 14 on the Pop chart.

You can pr-order the CD on the Silk Sonic site and at Target. A cassette version will also be available on the duo’s site.