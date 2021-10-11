|Black-Owned Luxury Shoe Line Chelsea Paris Is Now Available at Neiman Marcus|Let’s Give WNBA Star Candace Parker Her Flowers While Her Game Is Still in Full Bloom|Regina King Sets an Example on How to Make Wise Choices With Our Money|Sonia Sanchez Awarded the Gish Prize for Lifetime Achievement|Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak Announce Album Release Date for ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’|Love & Lyte: MC Lyte on Slaying at 50, Plus a Look Inside Her Epic Birthday Bash|Actor Granville Adams, Star of HBO’s ‘Oz,’ Passes Away at 58|Kenosha Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Will Not Face Federal Civil Rights Charges|Tina Turner Sells the Rights to Her Music Catalog to BMG|Ava DuVernay Set to Direct Two Black Female-Led DC Universe Shows

Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak Announce Album Release Date for ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’

Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Grammy award-winners Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak, collectively known as Silk Sonic, have finally announced the release date of their collaborative album titled An Evening With Silk Sonic, Billboard reports.

The highly-anticipated project, which features Bootsy Collins as “special guest host,” will be available on all digital streaming platforms on Nov. 12.

According to Bruno Mars, the album was initially slated to be released sometime in 2022.

“We’re really in touch-up mode now,” he said in an August interview with Rolling Stone. “We’ve got the bones of most of the album, so it’s really about touching up parts that need a little more… grease.”

See Also
EBONY BLACK BOOK LIST

Shortly after its release, Silk Sonic had its debut performance of “Leave the Door Open” at the Grammy Awards; the duo paid tribute to Rock ‘n Roll innovator Little Richard. They took home the best group award at the 2021 BET Awards. The single went to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The follow-up single “Skate,” peaked at 14 on the Pop chart.

You can pr-order the CD on the Silk Sonic site and at Target. A cassette version will also be available on the duo’s site.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!