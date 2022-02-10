|Byron Allen Is Preparing a Bid to Purchase the Denver Broncos|Hulu to Host ‘Black History Always’ Dialogue on Twitter Spaces With Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons and Van Lathan|BoohooMan and Nigerian Singer Omar Lay’s Fashion Drop Is a Vibe|Dave Chappelle Shuts Down Affordable Housing Plan in His Hometown|Snoop Dogg Becomes the New Owner of Death Row Records|The Ultimate Guide to Relationship Riches|Funk Icon Betty Davis Passes Away at 77|Kamala Harris’ Husband Was Evacuated From Washington D.C. School Following Bomb Threat|The Creators of the Phat Tuesdays Docuseries Dig Into the Hidden History of Black Comedy|Mary J. Blige Evokes Sweet Nostalgia with New Clothing Collections and a Big Game Appearance

Byron Allen Is Preparing a Bid to Purchase the Denver Broncos

Image: Noam Galai/Bloomberg Businessweek/Getty Images

Media mogul Byron Allen is preparing a bid to purchase the Denver Broncos, Bloomberg reports.

Allen, the CEO of Allen Media Group, said that he became interested in becoming the first Black majority owner of an NFL team after conversations with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, New England Patriots CEO Robert Kraft, and the Broncos.

“NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft came to me in November of 2019 and asked me to take a good look at buying an NFL team,” Allen said in a statement.

“And after serious consideration, I strongly believe I can help effectuate positive changes throughout the league,” he continued. “And for that reason, I will be making a bid for the Denver Broncos.”

According to the reports, Allen and the Broncos are currently negotiating with bankers and Allen & Co., a boutique investment bank has been chosen to oversee a possible transaction,

Allen’s ownership group includes investors from “Wall Street, Hollywood, sports, and business,” and will reportedly put down roughly 75% of the price in liquid assets, which is significantly more than the 30% that’s required for a principal franchise owner.

The sale announcement of the Broncos followed a contentious battle between family members of Pat Bowlen, who bought the team in 1984 and died in 2019. 

When rumors began to swirl that the Broncos would be on the market, Robert F. Smith, the billionaire founder of Vista Equity Partners and a Denver native was reportedly interested in purchasing the team.

According to Forbes, the Broncos are valued at $3.75 billion, and the franchise is reportedly expected to sell for more than $4 billion, a record for a U.S. sports team.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.