Calvin Klein’s Spring ‘All Together’ Campaign Features Solange Knowles and Vince Staples

Solange in Calvin Klein Spring 2022 campaign. Image: courtesy of Calvin Klein.

For its Spring 2022 campaign, Calvin Klein emphasizes the theme of social connection. The brand shows people from all walks of life expressing their individuality while authentically coming together as they sport updated Calvin Klein styles.

The international cast of more than 120 models included Grammy Award–winning singer-songwriter Solange Knowles, rappers Vince Staples and Burna Boy, singers Arlo Parks and Dominic Fike, other artists, and everyday folks.

The images captured by renowned photographer Glen Luchford and famed director Melina Matsoukas provided the perfect backdrop for the models to sport classic jeans, denim jackets, tees, and lingerie that have been reworked with new properties, silhouettes, and colors.

Calvin Klein’s clothing is made so that people can wear it, style it, and own it in their own way. 

Selections are available for preorder on calvinklein.com.

Solange. Image: courtesy of Calvin Klein.
Vincent Staples. Image: courtesy of Calvin Klein.
Image: courtesy of Calvin Klein.
Burna Boy. Image: courtesy of Calvin Klein.
Arlo Parks. Image: courtesy of Calvin Klein.
Image: courtesy of Calvin Klein

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

