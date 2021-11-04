|7 Stylish Boots to Wear This Fall|New Autopsy Report Rejects Police Theory That Ronald Greene Died From a Car Crash|Amazon Releases Offical Trailer for ‘Harlem,’ Tracy Oliver’s New Comedy Series|Cardi B to Host 2021 American Music Awards|Champion and KNC Beauty Team Up to Keep You Cozy and Confident This Fall|EBONY Power 100 to Air on Bloomberg TV|Ronnie Wilson, Co-Founder of Funk Group The Gap Band, Passes Away at 73|Tupac Shakur’s ‘Wake Me When I’m Free’ Exhibit to Open in LA|Celebrating 10 Years of Lagos Fashion Week With Some of Africa’s Best Designers|Here are 4 Face Rollers Anyone Can Use

Multi-platinum rap superstar Cardi B will host the 2021 American Music Awards, 

In what’s sure to be an epic celebration of music, the five-time AMA winner expressed excitement about hosting the awards show for the first time.

“When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited,” Cardi said in a statement. “I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage.”

“We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host,” said AMAs executive producer Collins. “She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!”

The “WAP” made AMA history by becoming the first female rapper to win a favorite hip-hop song twice. In this year’s show, she has an opportunity to win her third award in the category. Cardi has three nominations at this year’s show including favorite female hip-hop artist and two more for “Up” as favorite music video and favorite hip-hop song.

The 2021 AMAs, which is being produced by MRC Live & Alternative and Jesse Collins Entertainment, will air live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

