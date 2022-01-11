Celebrities and Luminaries Honor Sidney Poitier

The passing of Sidney Poitier has reverberated throughout the entertainment industry and across the globe. The embodiment of Black excellence, dignity, and grace, Poitier’s remarkable career as an actor, director, producer, and activist spanned almost six decades.

When news of his passing went public, many celebrities and luminaries took to social media to express their condolences, their love of his artistic brilliance and his unyielding commitment to racial and gender equality influenced them.

Below are some tributes on social media honoring the life and legacy of Sidney Poitier on social media.

President Barack Obama lauded Poitier for his “dignity and grace.”

Through his groundbreaking roles and singular talent, Sidney Poitier epitomized dignity and grace, revealing the power of movies to bring us closer together. He also opened doors for a generation of actors. Michelle and I send our love to his family and legion of fans. pic.twitter.com/zkYKFSxfKA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 7, 2022

Multiple Grammy-Award winner Quincy Jones called Poitier his “dearest of brothers” as he reflected on their long friendship.

1/6 I couldn’t even begin this morning…Losing my dearest of brothers, Sidney Poitier, is like losing a piece of myself. We were joined at the hip from our times scraping to get by, coming up in New York in the 50’s, to achieving all of our dreams & working together in Hollywood — Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) January 8, 2022

Fellow Academy-Award winner Halle Berry said” an enormous part of my soul weeps,” upon hearing of Potier’s passing.

(1/3) “A tiny bit of myself is lost when my friends are gone,” Sidney Poitier wrote in his book LIFE BEYOND MEASURE. My dear Sidney, an enormous part of my soul weeps at your passing. In your ninety-four years on this planet, you left an indelible mark with your extraordinary… pic.twitter.com/VzVR6FOLWM — Halle Berry (@halleberry) January 7, 2022

Viola Davis said Poitier’s work “radically shifted my life.”

This is a big one. No words can describe how your work radically shifted my life. The dignity, normalcy, strength, excellence and sheer electricity you brought to your roles showed us that we, as Black folks, mattered!!! It was an honor… https://t.co/xaPAjAlRtR pic.twitter.com/aqOmRqq7SN — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 7, 2022

Superstar Will Smith called Poitier “a true pioneer.”

Acclaimed actress Lupita Nyong’o called Poitier her “hero.”

Sidney Poitier, my hero. A life so well lived. pic.twitter.com/x6DyUnGQ6q — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) January 7, 2022

Comedian George Wallace noted the pride he felt watching Poitier slap a white man in a scene of In The Heat of The Night.

Proudest I've ever felt in a movie theater. Thank you forever, Sir Sidney Poitier. https://t.co/A7ndXrZJGH — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) January 7, 2022

President Joe Biden paid tribute to Poitier’s rise from the son of tomato farmers to becoming the first Black man to win an Academy Award for Best Actor.

The son of tomato farmers in the Bahamas, Sidney Poitier became the first Black man to win the Academy Award for Best Actor — but the trail he blazed extended leaps and bounds beyond his background or profession. Jill and I send our love and prayers to his loved ones. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 8, 2022

