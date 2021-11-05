|Chance the Rapper Speaks About the Mental Health Struggles of Black Men|EBONY Rundown: 1 Black Juror Selected in Ahmaud Arbery Trial, Minneapolis Votes Against Replacing Police Department, and More|Tiffany & Co.’s Countdown to Christmas Featuring the Work of Jean-Michel Basquiat Is a Visual Treat|7 Stylish Boots to Wear This Fall|New Autopsy Report Rejects Police Theory That Ronald Greene Died From a Car Crash|Amazon Releases Offical Trailer for ‘Harlem,’ Tracy Oliver’s New Comedy Series|Cardi B to Host 2021 American Music Awards|Champion and KNC Beauty Team Up to Keep You Cozy and Confident This Fall|EBONY Power 100 to Air on Bloomberg TV|Ronnie Wilson, Co-Founder of Funk Group The Gap Band, Passes Away at 73

Chance the Rapper Speaks About the Mental Health Struggles of Black Men

Image: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Chance the Rapper is opening up about the mental health struggles of Black men.

On the latest episode of Facebook Watch’s Peace of Mind With Taraji, Taraji P. Henson, along with co-host Tracie Jade, discussed the stigma surrounding mental health among Black men, NBC News reported.

“Trust is probably the number one reason why specifically African Americans do not go to therapy,” said Jade, the executive director of the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation. “It takes a lot to trust you with our information.”

According to Mental Health America, 24.7 percent of adults were unable to get the mental health treatment they needed. 

Chance admitted that he doesn’t see a therapist regularly because of trust issues, but he does believe in therapy.

“I don’t have a therapist, and I believe in therapy,” he said. “I don’t necessarily trust going to a stranger and telling them everything about my life,” he said.

During the conversation, he shared that he and his wife had benefited from relationship counseling.

In the hip-hop community, Chance has been a leading proponent of mental health. Back in 2018, he pledged $1 million to Chicago Public Schools’ mental health services, as EBONY previously reported.

After a friend endured a severe mental health episode, Chance came to terms with his own struggles and saw the lack of resources available for those who were dealing with intense issues. Following the crisis, he began working with his nonprofit organization, SocialWorks, to assist those in need.

“We basically found every possible mental health initiative within the city of Chicago, and then within Cook County, and eventually through the entire state of Illinois, and created this app that allows people to get in contact—whether it’s an in-person meeting or telehealth—with a mental health service provider,” Chance said.

“I saw my friend killed in front of me when I was 19,” he added. “I seen people I didn’t know get killed too, and you become numb to it. You don’t realize, until later, it could have lasting effects on you.”

Chance plans to do his part by breaking the stigma of Black men and mental health.

“When you show your emotion, it allows other people to show emotion,” he said.

