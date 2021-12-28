New Year’s Resolutions: Ciara on Establishing a Greater Balance in Work, Love, and Family in 2022

It’s difficult to believe that there are only a few days left in 2021. Although the most recent COVID-19 variant surge may have placed a damper on holiday plans, one tradition that the pandemic hasn’t robbed us of is Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Back to co-host the Los Angeles segment of the multi-city party for the fifth year in a row, Ciara predicts that this year’s iteration of the celebration will be among the most unforgettable shows to date.

“I think it’s going to be a very memorable one considering that we’re celebrating the 50th anniversary and Dick Clark Rockin New Years’ Eve,” the Princess of Crunk tells EBONY. “It’s pretty incredible and it’s a big moment.”

This year’s performers include Jennifer Lopez, Nelly, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, En Vogue, and Ella Mai. In addition to Cici, hosts include Ryan Seacrest, Billy Porter, Ryan Seacrest, and Lucy Hale.

“It’s something that I always look forward to and for more, it’s just a big celebration,” shares Ciara. “I remember watching as a little girl and I remember performing on the show. It’s pretty amazing. It’s a treat and it’s always good to be back and join the whole squad from all over the world.”

While there will be plenty of excitement at the NYRE celebrations across the country, Ciara and her family are opting for a more tranquil vibe within their household.

“It’s always a moment to just be still,” the entertainer shares of her family’s New Year’s Day plans. “The world is always moving so fast and more years than most, for me, I’ve always been doing so much. I like to slow the world down a little bit. I think back to my early twenties and it’s like, ‘I’m not going to go out and party.’ I’m just going to really chill.”

As for New Years’ resolutions, Cici admits that while her list is still a work in progress, fine-tuning her ability to maintain balance between parenting duties, being a present partner to her husband, Russell Wilson, and pursuing entrepreneurial aspirations is one of the top priorities.

“I’m still working on the list,” she says. “The ultimate goal is to level up ten times more next year. That’s always the goal—to be better than the last year.”

Though fulfilling so many roles can be downright exhausting, the mother of three finds gratitude in it all. “My family is such a blessing. My heart is so full, but at the same time, because I wear so many hats, it’s a constant balancing act. I’m always trying to to check in with myself, make sure I’m loving on myself, make sure I’m showing up for my boo, which is important as well,” says Ciara.

At times, when trying to strike the perfect balance between her responsibitlies, which she optimistically refers to as a “great combination” and a “beautiful storm,” the singer and model says that she sometimes has to adjust her workload to ensure that her personal and marital needs are being met. “The reality in all of that is that it’s not easy all of the time. It does bring challenges,” she candidly shares. “I gotta make sure that I’m loving on me and loving on my husband. Sometimes, it means slowing down on the work side, and that’s okay. I do work hard at balance. I do a pretty decent job, but I can always get better.”

Tune in to “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021” Thursday, December 31 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT.