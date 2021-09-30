Ciara and Russell Wilson Announce The Release of Their First Children’s Book

Ciara and Russell Wilson announced they are writing a children’s book, People reports. Why Not You?, is set to be published by Random House Books for Young Readers.

Illustrated by Jessica Gibson, the book expands on the mission of their Why Not You Foundation, which they launched in 2014 to “equip today’s youth with the skills and opportunities to become tomorrow’s leaders,” according to the foundation website.

The official synopsis of the book reads, “In this picture book debut, superstars Ciara and Russell Wilson encourage readers to see themselves achieving their dreams, no matter how outrageous they may seem. It’s a lyrical celebration of self-esteem, perseverance, and daring to shoot for the stars.”

“As parents to three amazing children, we know how important it is to share the gift of reading with kids at an early age,” the “Level Up” singer, 35, and Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 32, said in a joint statement. “Through this book, we hope to not only encourage kids worldwide to read but also inspire them to pursue their dreams with a ‘Why Not You’ attitude.”

Besides music and football, Ciara and Russell are passionate about education. Through their organization, Ciara and Russell recently opened a learning academy back in June, which is named after their foundation.

“We’ve always held the belief that life’s successes start with a good education, but recognize that access isn’t always created equally for all,” Ciara and Russell said of their decision to launch a school. “This school is a longtime dream of ours and it was important for us to find a way to combine traditional classroom learning with community and mentorship-based activities, in order to prepare kids for the real world.”

Why Not You? hits bookstores in March 2022.