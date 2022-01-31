|Ciara to Host Billboard’s Women in Music Awards|Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Expecting Their First Child|Foot Locker’s 2nd Annual Sole List Is Amplifying These 3 Black Image Makers|This Black-Owned Brooklyn Coffee Joint Has All the ‘Drip’ You Need|2019 Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Has Passed Away|Shedeur Sanders Becomes the First HBCU Athlete to Sign an Endorsement Deal With Gatorade|Bill Owens, Massachusetts’ First Black Senator, Passes Away at 84|Judge Allows Byron Allen’s Discrimination Lawsuit Against McDonald’s to Proceed|Mayor Kevin Ward of Hyattsville, MD, Passes Away at 44|3 Financial Wellness Tips From EBONY’s ‘Morning Mindset With Tai’ and Special Guest Hill Harper

Ciara to Host Billboard’s Women in Music Awards

Image: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage.

R&B and dance icon Ciara has been tapped to host Billboard’s Women in Music Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Airing live from the YouTube Theater in Hollywood on March 2, 2021, the annual celebration will honor Doja Cat (Powerhouse Award), Saweetie (Game Changer Award), and Summer Walker (Chartbreaker Award).

Billboard’s Women in Music is an annual opportunity for us to celebrate undeniably influential women from across the industry,” said Julian Holguin, president of Billboard. “From Doja Cat to Karol G, Saweetie, and Bonnie Raitt, we couldn’t be more thrilled to honor this diverse group of women pushing limits and breaking down boundaries with a show-stopping live event, and for the first time, invite fans to join in on the celebration in-person.”

“We are once again thrilled to recognize a diverse group of incredibly powerful women driving the music business and shaping pop culture,” Billboard editorial director Hannah Karp added. “From legendary acts to those just beginning to make a name for themselves, these are all women pushing the envelope and inspiring fans around the world with their musicality, determination, attitude, and style. We are thrilled to bring these influencers together for a night of incredible performances and inspiring conversation about the future of music.”

The annual event, which shines a spotlight on A-list chart-toppers, rising stars, and music industry insiders, will be a COVID-19 compliant affair. This year, for the first time, the awards show will be a public event with tickets available for sale in February. 

Additional performers, celebrity presenters, and the Woman of the Year Award recipient will be announced at a later date.

